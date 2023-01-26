ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson schools, teachers' union reach tentative agreement on new contract

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

PATERSON — After eight hours of mediation, the school district and its teachers’ union reached a tentative contract agreement at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

District officials said details of the proposed five-year deal would not be made public until after both the Paterson Board of Education and rank-and-file members of the union approve the contract. Those votes have not been scheduled yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGnNJ_0kSO5Zv600

“This agreement restores good faith among everyone in the district who works in service of providing our students with the education and services they deserve,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said in a district press release. “Everyone put in long hours and hard work to reach an agreement that is fair to both sides and allows all of us to focus on serving the students and families of Paterson Public Schools.”

Paterson teachers have been working without a new contract since last July 1. Several hundred educators rallied outside district headquarters in a bone-chilling rain as the mediation session began on Wednesday.

Earlier: Paterson school board targets City Council in looming battle over education budget

For susbscribers: 'Crisis of epic proportions' in Paterson schools? Teachers warn of 'mass exodus'

In a signal of cooperation, the president of the Paterson Education Association issued his statement on the agreement as part of the district’s press release.

“After a long and arduous round of bargaining, I am ecstatic that the parties could strike a settlement,” said union President John McEntee Jr. “In particular, I want to express my gratitude to the members who braved the freezing rain yesterday and rallied in support of the P.E.A.’s negotiations team. Your efforts went a long way to ensure the contract was resolved at last night’s mediation.”

The contract negotiations reached an impasse last summer when the union asked for 15% annual raises and the district declined to make a counteroffer.

“This was a tough negotiation for everyone,” said school board President Nakima Redmon. “But in the end, we achieved an agreement that is fair to the P.E.A. members and the district. I look forward to this agreement being finalized and continuing our efforts to help our students achieve academic success and providing their families the services they need.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson schools, teachers' union reach tentative agreement on new contract

