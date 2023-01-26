Read full article on original website
Minnesota governor signs bill codifying ‘fundamental right’ to abortion into law
Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Tuesday that enshrines the “fundamental right” to access abortion in the state. Abortion is already legal in Minnesota, but in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Protect Reproductive Options Act goes a step further by outlining that every person has the fundamental right to make “autonomous decisions” about their own reproductive health as well as the right to refuse reproductive health care.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
‘School choice’ is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Peru Congress agrees to debate measure on earlier elections
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress approved on Monday a measure to once again consider a proposal that would move national elections forward to later this year following weeks of deadly protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte as well as the dissolution of Congress. Lawmakers approved the measure 66-49 with six abstentions and now lawmakers will start debate on a measure that could set a new date for general elections. The numbers are still short of the two-thirds that would be needed to finally approve earlier elections without the need for a referendum. The Monday approval comes three days after lawmakers rejected a measure that would have set general elections for October with the new president and Congress taking over on Jan. 1, 2024.
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a Republican candidate for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused of a campaign finance violation, and that she’s signed a plea agreement. A criminal information filed by federal attorneys on Friday charges Lynda Bennett with willingly and knowingly accepting for her campaign $25,000 in contributions from a relative that were provided in another person’s name. Bennett’s attorney called the case on Monday a technical violation and that Bennett looked forward to “putting it behind her.” She ran for the 11th Congressional District seat that was held by Mark Meadows, who didn’t seek reelection. She ultimately lost in a GOP runoff to Madison Cawthorn.
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
Southern Democrats urge Biden and DNC to host 2024 convention in Atlanta
A group of Southern Democrats is urging President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to host its presidential nominating convention in Atlanta, arguing in a letter sent Monday that Biden owes his 2020 victory and a Democratic majority in the Senate to Georgia. Atlanta is one of the top...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman George Santos of New York says he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees. The move comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background. Santos had been assigned to a committee on small business and on science, space and technology. Congressman Tom Cole of Oklahoma says the decision has been well-received from the GOP conference. In a prepared statement, Santos says he wants to focus on serving his constituents “without distraction.”
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. Two lawsuits filed in federal court in Texas challenge the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The cases argue millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” as one lawsuit states.
