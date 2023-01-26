Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Jaws 19 from Back to the Future has an actual trailer, and it’s great
One of the great jokes from the Back to the Future science fiction movies is Jaws 19. You know the bit, where Michael J Fox gets a fright from the shark hologram as part of the franchise advertising when he arrives in 2015. It perfectly sets the tone for Back to the Future 2.
thedigitalfix.com
Sam Raimi had the cutest reaction to Tobey Maguire in No Way Home
If you were a ’90s kid, chances are that you grew up with (and love) Sam Raimi’s 2000s Spider-Man movies, which featured Tobey Maguire in the titular role. Since Maguire, we have seen plenty of Spider-Man actors hit the big screen. However, nostalgia hit hard for fans and Raimi himself in 2021 when Maguire reprised the role in the superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.
thedigitalfix.com
Dave Bautista is giving up dream Batman villain role in DC movies
Under the watchful eye of James Gunn, Dave Bautista originated the role of MCU character Drax on the big screen, starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the recent Holiday Special, and even an Avengers movie or too. However, with his time as Drax soon coming to an end,...
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers Endgame concept art reveals an amazing scene we never got
With endless comic books to take inspiration from and a huge roster of heroes and villains to fit in, there’s no surprise that some ideas fall by the wayside when developing the MCU. However, we have learned of one moment that never made it to the Marvel movie Avengers Endgame, and we really wish it had.
thedigitalfix.com
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review (2023) – actually worth the hype
Imagine spending over a decade making Avatar 2, only for a new movie about Shrek’s sidekick to swoop in and get a higher Rotten Tomatoes score. The explosive success of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has become something of a meme in and of itself, with the animated movie even getting a nod as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations — but for the most part, the hype is very well-deserved.
13 comics use 'science' to hilariously illustrate the frustrations of parenting.
This article originally appeared on 11.30.16Norine Dworkin-McDaniel's son came home from school one day talking about Newton's first law of motion.He had just learned it at school, her son explained as they sat around the dinner table one night. It was the idea that "an object at rest will remain at rest until acted on by an external force.""It struck me that it sounded an awful lot like him and his video games," she joked.
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
animalfair.com
Fetch your Funny Bone with Cartoonist Dan Reynolds
It’s a pre-historic game of dodgeball. It’s a pig who does great voice-overs. Now, it’s a magician getting his trick knee looked at by a physician. Whatever it is, it’s drawn by cartoonist Dan Reynolds and it’s bound to tickle anyone’s funny bone. Reynolds,...
Woman Paints Wallpaper Despite Everyone’s Objections and It Looks Incredible
It’s such a customized look!
Unwelcome review – Irish folk horror that’s away with the fairies
The latest addition to the rich seam of Irish folk horror – films such as You Are Not My Mother and The Hallows, which tap into the earthy regional mythology of malicious fae folk – Unwelcome takes a thuddingly basic approach to the “far darrig”, or little people, before unravelling into a wigged-out Hammer Horror-style climax in search of a coherent ending.
Daniel Radcliffe Once Shared the Only Items He Splurges His Money on ‘Sounds so Nerdy’
Daniel Radcliffe has made a nice fortune off of the Harry Potter franchise. And although he’s usually not into making too many extravagant purchases, there is one item he can’t help spend wads of cash on. Daniel Radcliffe didn’t plan on being an extravagant celebrity. Radcliffe has...
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill kept one Star Wars prop that he’ll never sell
The prop department from Star Wars must be an absolute treasure trove, full of amazing weapons, costumes, and other cool bits and pieces. Actor Mark Hamill has been around for a while now, and has recently revealed what his most prized possession is from his time in the Star Wars movie universe.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
Woman Makes Giant Pop-Tarts for Quirky Decor and It’s Pretty Awesome
They would look great in a funky kitchen.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton’s 10th Grade Yearbook Photo Proves That the '00s Were a Different Time for Beauty
High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always been there and her snap of the ’00s Miss Hilton proved just that. Hilton re-shared a fan post of herself in all her teenage glory. The black and white photo captioned “Paris Hilton, 10th,” denoting that she was in the 10th grade, screamed nothing but “It Girl.” For all of the Simple Life fans, you can obviously tell that the energy is still the same from then to now. In over 20 years, nothing has changed for the OG of reality television. It’s odd to see the star here years before we even know who she was with choppy shoulder-length layered tresses and side-sweeping bangs. From the yearbook capture, It’s clear that a star was being born. It’s also pretty weird to imagine that the Paris Hilton lived a “simple life” before the fame as well. My, how times have changed.
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
There's a hidden symbol in the on/standby button
Have you ever looked closely and the symbols and signs in your everyday life? Twitter users from around the world have shared the hidden meanings they've never noticed before
A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.
This article originally appeared on 05.28.15Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE... (friends, family, internet strangers) ...will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup."
The creepy fungus from ‘The Last of Us’ is — gulp! — a real thing
If you're not asking, then you haven't been watching HBO's grim zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Last of Us," an enormous hit (4.7 million viewers the first day) since it began airing Jan. 15. And if you are asking, do you really want to know?. "Human beings might think it's disgusting," said...
12 hilariously relatable comics about life as a new mom.
This article originally appeared on 09.13.17Embarrassing stains on your T-shirt, sniffing someone's bum to check if they have pooped, the first time having sex post-giving birth — as a new mom, your life turns upside-down. Illustrator Ingebritt ter Veld and Corinne de Vries, who works for Hippe-Birth Cards, a webshop for birth announcements, had babies shortly after one another.
Comments / 0