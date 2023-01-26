James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn -- who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year -- presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled "Superman: Legacy," and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce "Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

9 HOURS AGO