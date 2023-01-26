Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘The Power’: Premiere Date Announced — See The Revolution Spark in Prime Video’s New Series (VIDEO)
Prime Video has debuted a teaser trailer alongside the release date for its upcoming star-studded series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl), True Blood showrunner Raelle Tucker, and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. In the footage above, we see several young girls...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Albany Herald
Hulu Orders ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot With Original Cast
King of the Hill is returning as a reboot for Hulu, with original series creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning with Saladin Patterson as executive producers alongside the original voice cast of Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. Patterson will also serve as showrunner, with Judge and Daniels executive producing under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.
Albany Herald
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn -- who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year -- presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled "Superman: Legacy," and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce "Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
