Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
MILAN (AP) — Italy has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to what the foreign minister called “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant. The foreign minister on Tuesday cited nearly a dozen attack since the end of November. They range from vandalism to explosive devices causing damage to Italian diplomatic targets in Argentina, Bolivia, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. No injuries have been reported. The attacks and as well as a series of protests including one planned Tuesday in Madrid are in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito. He has been on a hunger strike since October to protest a strict prison regime.
U.S. presses Kosovo on municipal body in Serb-majority areas
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — United States officials have pressed Kosovo to allow an association of ethnic Serb-majority municipalities, as a “critical element” in its road as an independent country. The officials on Monday published an op-ed as part of U.S. and European Union efforts to promote “a healthy, peaceful, and sustainable relationship between Serbia and Kosovo.” Pristina has been reluctant to accept the association of municipalities, fearing that would create a state within a state. The U.S. envoys said the association would coordinate the work of the Serb-dominated municipalities on education, health care, urban and rural planning, and local economic development “to improve the everyday lives of people.” Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
UN expert: Myanmar junta will seek legitimacy in `sham’ vote
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar is warning that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and is urging all countries to reject the illegal vote. Tom Andrews also urged countries that support human rights and democracy on Tuesday to recognize the underground umbrella organization for opponents of military rule as the legitimate representative of Myanmar’s people. He says in a report released on the eve of the second anniversary of the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government that according to the constitution the military drafted in 2008, its coup on Feb. 1, 2021, “was illegal and its claim as Myanmar’s government is illegitimate.”
UN expert: Deaths of Bangladeshi migrants should be probed
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A U.N. expert says the countries where Bangladeshi migrant workers are employed, including former World Cup host Qatar, should thoroughly investigate all cases of deaths and human rights violations. Asked about the reported deaths of at least 450 Bangladeshi workers involved in construction projects in Qatar including stadiums used for the World Cup, U.N. special rapporteur for the human rights of migrants Felipe Gonzalez Morales said on Tuesday the destination country should deal with any deaths to uphold the rights of workers. Separately, Bangladesh’s High Court on Monday asked the government to provide a list of about 450 Bangladeshi workers who reportedly died in Qatar between 2010 and 2022 while they were engaged in building infrastructure, including stadiums.
Recent extremist attacks kill 32 people in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed by jihadis in multiple attacks across the country. The State Information Agency posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the attacks occurred over several days. A dozen soldiers and a civilian were killed Monday in Falagountou in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region during clashes between the military and jihadis. Another 20 people were killed in two attacks over the weekend in the the country’s east-central and western regions. Jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State Group has ravaged the West African country for years killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people.
How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi
BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. The economy lags behind where it stood before the Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover compounded the country’s struggles with the pandemic. Human rights advocates say the military and security forces have carried out arbitrary arrests, torture and other abuses to quash dissent. Military leader Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday accused opponents of army rule of trying to take power with “wrongful forcible means.” Suu Kyi, 77, is serving prison sentences totaling 33 years following politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military.
Brazil’s Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the leaders will discuss U.S. “support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world.” They are also set to discuss climate change, migration, economic development and security matters. Lulu replaced President Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before Lula’s inauguration.
2 Italian suspects in EU scandal freed from house arrest
MILAN (AP) — The wife and daughter of a former EU parliament member at the center of a bribery scandal rocking the European Union have been freed from house arrest after Belgian prosecutors revoked their arrest warrants. Antonio Panzeri’s wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, and daughter, Silvia Panzeri, had been under house arrest on a Belgian warrant. Panzeri is a chief suspect in the cash-for-influence scandal linked to alleged influence-peddling by Qatar and Morocco. He has agreed to become an informant in exchange for a lighter sentence. An Italian court in Brescia ruled that both the mother and the daughter could be turned over to Belgium. But before that could happen, Belgian authorities revoked the arrest warrants.
Who benefits? Spain, Catalan separatists dispute EU ruling
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The European Union’s top court has issued a ruling that allows Spain to make another attempt to seek the extradition of a former Catalan separatist politician living in Brussels. Spain has unsuccessfully tried to get Belgium to hand over Lluís Puig since he fled Spain following an illegal 2017 secession bid for Catalonia. The Court of Justice of the EU, based in Luxembourg, now says that a EU country can only refuse to execute a European arrest warrant if a judge determines that the other member’s judiciary suffers “systemic or generalized deficiencies.” Puig celebrated the ruling since he argues that Spain persecutes his cause. Spain’s government on Tuesday said the ruling backs the position of Spain’s Supreme Court.
US sanctions Mexican international cartel lieutenant
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on an international operator for the Sinaloa drug cartel whose activities spans the globe. On Monday, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of José Angel Rivera Zazueta and two other men. The department says Rivera Zazueta’s network “operates on a global scale with nodes in the United States, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.” The department says he also arranges the importation of precursor chemicals from China that Mexican cartels use to make the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian official says Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank governor, said banks in the two countries had connected their messaging networks following agreements reached over the past year. It was not clear whether those links would allow for the transfer of funds, and services were not yet available to bank customers. Karami says 100 banks in 13 other countries are connected to the network, without naming them.
Death toll from blast in Pakistan mosque rises to at least 100 as country faces ‘national security crisis’
The death toll from a suicide bomb that ripped through a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, rose to at least 100 on Tuesday, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years as it faces what one analyst described as “a national security crisis.”. Muhammad Asim Khan,...
What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?
ISLAMABAD (AP) — When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which has waged an insurgency in the country for 15 years. A commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. But hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the bombing. Neighboring Afghanistan also condemned the attack. Relations already are strained between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who are sheltering TTP leadership and fighters. The TTP is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.
Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture
Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.
