Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Daily Voice

Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Mount Sinai Store

A lucky gambler who recently bought their Powerball ticket on Long Island is in for quite a payday. A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing was sold in Mount Sinai, at the Kings convenience store on Nesconset Highway, New York Lottery officials announced. The winning...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
CBS New York

Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Calls to halt off-shore wind activity are growing louder with the death of two more whales in the past two days. The latest washed ashore on Lido Beach in Nassau county.Another giant of the deep found dead on dry land. The enormity of the male humpback dwarfed man and created a seaside spectacle. "It was going to be a very interesting sight, and I kept asking 'Can we go see the whale, can we go see the whale," said 9-year-old Liam Magee. Folks flocked to Lido Beach to catch a glimpse - take pictures of the whale - even snap...
LIDO BEACH, NY
Lite 98.7

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
CNY News

Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State

This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
Beth Torres

Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.

