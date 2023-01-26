Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman

On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one.

Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few years later, she would meet the love of her life and husband of nearly 43 years, Roger Speakman. It was a match made in Heaven, and the two would marry on Feb. 9, 1980. Twenty-two months later, on Dec. 9, 1981, Theresa gave birth to her son, Jamie Speakman. Their little family was complete.

Once Jessica and Jamie were grown, Theresa began wanting grandkids. Tragically, Jessica’s first child, Brittany Holcombe, gained her wings and entered Heaven’s gates before she was born. But, no worries, God would give Theresa her wish when Jessica and her husband Gary gave birth to Breanna Holcombe. They would eventually give birth to Stacie and Tiffany Holcombe. Jamie gave his mother two other blessings when Drake and Emma Speakman came into the world. Theresa’s first-born grandchild, Breanna, has since married her love, Dillon Price. Stacie is 20 weeks pregnant with Theresa’s first great-grandchild, Kade.

Theresa cared, loved, and showed compassion to everyone she met. She saw the best in everyone. She truly had the most beautiful soul. To know her was to love her, all of her. She could make you laugh, put a smile on your face, and brighten your day in the blink of an eye. Theresa was the most loving wife and mother that spent her life pouring protection and comfort over her husband and children.

On Jan. 25, 2023, Theresa earned her wings and joined her parents, two brothers, and her first grandchild in Paradise. Tears were shed, and loved ones’ hearts were devastated, but joy filled the air knowing that Theresa Ann Speakman walked through the gates of Heaven and was greeted by our creator, Jesus Christ.

A viewing will be held at Moss Service Funeral Home on Jan. 26, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.., followed by a celebration of life on Jan. 27, 2023, at Daystar Church. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Theresa will be laid to rest beside her parents in the Good Hope Cemetery following the service. Pastor Jerry Lawson will officiate.