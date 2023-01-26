ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one.

Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few years later, she would meet the love of her life and husband of nearly 43 years, Roger Speakman. It was a match made in Heaven, and the two would marry on Feb. 9, 1980. Twenty-two months later, on Dec. 9, 1981, Theresa gave birth to her son, Jamie Speakman. Their little family was complete.

Once Jessica and Jamie were grown, Theresa began wanting grandkids. Tragically, Jessica’s first child, Brittany Holcombe, gained her wings and entered Heaven’s gates before she was born. But, no worries, God would give Theresa her wish when Jessica and her husband Gary gave birth to Breanna Holcombe. They would eventually give birth to Stacie and Tiffany Holcombe. Jamie gave his mother two other blessings when Drake and Emma Speakman came into the world. Theresa’s first-born grandchild, Breanna, has since married her love, Dillon Price. Stacie is 20 weeks pregnant with Theresa’s first great-grandchild, Kade.

Theresa cared, loved, and showed compassion to everyone she met. She saw the best in everyone. She truly had the most beautiful soul. To know her was to love her, all of her. She could make you laugh, put a smile on your face, and brighten your day in the blink of an eye. Theresa was the most loving wife and mother that spent her life pouring protection and comfort over her husband and children.

On Jan. 25, 2023, Theresa earned her wings and joined her parents, two brothers, and her first grandchild in Paradise. Tears were shed, and loved ones’ hearts were devastated, but joy filled the air knowing that Theresa Ann Speakman walked through the gates of Heaven and was greeted by our creator, Jesus Christ.

A viewing will be held at Moss Service Funeral Home on Jan. 26, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.., followed by a celebration of life on Jan. 27, 2023, at Daystar Church. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Theresa will be laid to rest beside her parents in the Good Hope Cemetery following the service. Pastor Jerry Lawson will officiate.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Merle Cook

Glenda Merle Cook, 62, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1960. She is survived by her son, Jason (Jennifer) Cook; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cook, Kaigen Simmons and Kayleigh Simmons; great-grandchild, Kennedy Stewart; brother, Randy Steele and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Audrey Steele; her husband, Tony Cook and sisters, Sandy Childers, Brenda Garrison and Julie Quick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Leo Dennis Almond

Mr. Leo Dennis Almond, age 66, of Cullman, AL. formerly of Montgomery AL. died Saturday, January 28, 2023. He is survived by his son, Leo Almond Jr. (Laura); daughter, Christina Almond Allen; sisters: Patricia Steele and Cathy Counts; and five grandchildren: Heather, Olivia and McKayla Almond and Jayda and Rachel Landers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The celebration of Leo’s life will be Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hopewell Cemetery. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Merrill James Wallace

A memorial service for Merrill James Wallace, 52, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Cullman. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Dr. Tom Richter will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallace family. Mr. Wallace was born July 30, 1970, to William Harold & Evelyn Lillian Edwards Wallace. He passed away from this life on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. He loved playing and coaching hockey and watching all sports. He loved spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Iris Mrytle Edwards Wallace. Mr. Wallace is survived by his father, William Harold Wallace; his wife, Rebecca Liane Thornton Wallace; son, Matthew James Wallace; daughter, Caitlin Marie Wallace; brothers, Norman Wallace, Billy (Michelle) Wallace; sisters, Iris Wallace, Lisa Wallace; and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Wallace family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arthur “Buck” Eddleman

Funeral service for Arthur “Buck” Eddleman, age 87, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with John McKoy and Delbert Freeman officiating; interment in Mission Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Eddleman passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Willie John and Dovie Lou Eddleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edna (Wayne) Mabry and Olean (Pete) Dunn; and brothers, Kenneth (Maxine) Eddleman and Harold Eddleman. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Eddleman; sisters, June (Noel) Henderson and Linda (Vernon) Glass; sister-in-law, Helen Eddleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cullman Regional Hospice, Brittany, Maylene, Tia, Bro. Delbert Freeman, and Rev. John McKoy.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alton Glynn Harbison

Alton Glynn Harbison, 74, of Arley, passed away January 29, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1948 in Alabama. Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Brother Mike Tidwell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Alton is survived by his sons, Ronny Harbison and wife Meagan and Shawn Harbison; daughters, Kristy Harbison and Sherry Clark and husband Chris; grandchildren, Cole, Gracie and husband Patrick, Sierra, Truitt, and Lillie; siblings, Gwen Thompson, Hilly Harbison and wife Willette, Donnie Harbison and wife Vicky, and Ronnie Harbison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truett and Doris Harbison; sons, Donny Harbison and Tony Harbison; brother, Teddy Harbison; and brother-in-law, Larry Thompson.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Phillip Wayne Coggins

Phillip Wayne Coggins, age 67, of Crane Hill, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born, May 4, 1955, in Jefferson County, Alabama, to Walter Frank Coggins Jr. and Audrey Nadine Coggins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rhonda Boyd: and grandson, Cody Cole. Survivors include his daughter, Erika Joyce (Jeff) Davlin; sisters; Patricia Diane Lill and Cheryl Mitchell; and grandson, Zachary Cole.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: K. Jade Burks

Funeral service for K. Jade Burks, age 21, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Clint Lee officiating; interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Burks passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 25, 2001, to Jeffrey Philip and Wendy Alice Burks. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Burks Sr., Mildred Leigeber, and Lowell Page. Survivors include her parents, Phil and Wendy Burks; brothers, J.P. Burks and Dakota Burks; grandmother, Ellen Burks; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Wayne Black

A graveside service for Larry Wayne Black, 72, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Center Grove Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Roger Hood will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Black family. Mr. Black was born Aug. 2, 1950, to Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black.  He passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He loved playing golf, fishing, ball games, and watching his grandchildren play. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black; sister-in-law, Vickie Black. Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Black; sons, Jason (Shannon) Black, Matt (Amber) Black, Josh (Kalina) Black, Jesse (Crystal) Black; daughters, Savannah Black, April Black; brothers, Billy (Angie) Black, Bobby Black; mother & father-in-law, Dean & Skip Gregory; sister & brother-in-law, Becky and Dan Stevens; grandchildren, Parker, Cody, and Dayne Black, Mason, Gannon and Stella Black, Zayley, Axl Black, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Griffin, Khloe, Jaycie and Addyson Black, Aubrey and Amelia Black;  great grandchildren, Hudson Black and Anna Boosa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Black family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert August Teichmiller

Robert August Teichmiller, of Hanceville, passed away Jan. 26, 2023 at the age of 95. He was born in Cullman on Dec. 22, 1927 to Aug. Herman and Gertrude King Teichmiller. Funeral services for Mr. Teichmiller are Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville Alabama with Pastor John Jankens officiating. Mr. Teichmiller will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow services in Cullman Memory Gardens. Survivors are: wife of 77 years: Ernestine “Teeny” Teichmiller, daughter: Joyce Marie Rowe, sons: Robert Jerome (Kathy) Teichmiller, Billy Wayne (Sylvia) Teichmiller, sister: Esther Marie Messersmith, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.mossservicefh.com.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Kay Witcher

A memorial service for Wanda Kay Witcher, 71, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan., 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on Eva Road, with Kevin Rutherford officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witcher family.  Mrs. Witcher passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1951 to William Howard & Maybell Kilgo England. She was a registered nurse and was retired from Cullman Regional Hospital. She loved the ocean and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Richter; sisters, Patricia Lee, Sandra Mathis, Pam Brown, and Syble Monk. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Shirley Witcher; son, Andrew Richter; daughter, Jennifer Richter; step-children, Marcie (Derrick) Barton, Keith Witcher, Tammy Witcher; daughter-in-law, Andria Sims; brother, Michael England; sisters, Cora Lowery, Glenda (Wilford) James; grandchildren, Emmaline Richter, Cayden Cammack, Cailey Cammack, Jeffrey (Kim) Witcher, Cody (Sabrina) Witcher, Candace (Justin) Knowles, Zach Braswell, Kaden Gardner, Mackenzie Hulsey, Dakota Smith, Judd Morton, Jacey Alvin; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steven John Whitman

Steven John Whitman, age 61, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Lakeland Community Hospital. Steven was born on Sept. 25, 1961 in Delaware. No services are planned at this time. Steven is survived by his wife, Katherine Whitman; son, John Bishop and wife Helena, and Zack Durham and wife Denise; grandchildren, Hannah, Maddie, Katlyn, Octavia, Ranny, Carlos, Erica, Brooklyn, Zoey, and Lakota; sisters, Judy, Doris, and Frances; brothers, Jim and David; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Ruby Whitman; and sister, Linda.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood

John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood, 41, of Vinemont, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born December 19, 1981. Tony graduated from Cullman High School and Auburn University. He was a member of Daystar Church. Tony is survived by his wife, Meredith Ingram Easterwood; children, Harper Easterwood, John Easterwood and Ingram Easterwood; brothers, Terry Cupp and Austin Cupp; father-in-law, Clayton Ingram and mother-in-law, Kim Ingram. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Easterwood Cupp. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 pm at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thelma Rowena Mixon Aldridge

Thelma Rowena Mixon Aldridge passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at the age of 90. She was born in Hanceville on April 13, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Raymond Aldridge, daughter: Shelaine Gilliland, granddaughter: Amber Gilliland and sister: Gayle Whisenant. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Thelma will be at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday Jan. 27, 2023 with Rev. Tim Aires officiating. Interment in Hopewell Cemetery will follow at a later date. Survivors are: daughter: Shirley Aldridge of Fultondale, Al., sons: Raymond Allen Jr. (Carolyn) Aldridge of Gallatin, Tn., Jim (Donna) Aldridge of Cullman, Al., sister: Clara Melas (John Hladczuk) of Sun City, Fl., grandchildren: Tyler (Marcus) McLemore, Allison (Chad) Sizemore, Alex (Dustin) Gray, Katie (Daniel) Mills, Donovan (Tonya) Gilliland, Bryan (Jamie) Medlock, Chris (Telly) Medlock, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to send special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Sean Jackson and caregiver Alex Gray. The family will start receiving friend at Moss Funeral Home on Friday at 1 p.m. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Foundry Farm unveils new chapel

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. –  More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22.   The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project.   “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.”  Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space.  He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project.  “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.”  The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.  
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!  Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.   If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson 
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Nail proclaims International Clergy Week in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Maylor Kenneth Nail and the Hanceville City Council, during its last meeting in January, voted to proclaim the first full week of February International Clergy Week in Hanceville. Leading the city in the celebration of Cullman County clergy is the Hanceville Civitan Club. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., clergymen and women will be honored at Hanceville Methodist Church.  A written statement submitted by Hanceville Civitan President Rev. James C. Fields, Jr. read, “Among us are people who dedicate a lifetime to bringing about a better world. They are the clergy of all faiths and creeds who...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosts robotics tournaments

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College welcomed more than 40 teams to campus this past weekend for VEX IQ robotics competitions for elementary and middle school students.    Competitions were held in the Wellness Center practice gym, with hundreds of participants and spectators.    “For the students, they learn so much more than how to snap a part together,” said Terry Ayers, chair of the Wallace State Computer Science program and sponsor of the WSCC STEM Club, which sponsored the event. “They learn teamwork skills, personal, communication skills, collaborative skills and a lot of conflict resolution. Because a lot of kids will have...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

