Fayette County, PA

'We'll fix it up:' Residents of Fayette County home able to escape after house goes up in flames

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Flames forced two people to evacuate a home in Fayette County early on Thursday morning.

Now they can't stay in the home and the cause is under investigation.

It was just after 6 a.m. when Dave Snyder learned his aunt's house on Moyer Road in Bullskin Township was on fire.

"My dad told me and I just took off and came down," he recalled. "Everybody made it out, but it's a shame, I don't know what caused it."

Snyder's aunt and her adult grandson were inside when the fire started but made it out without injury. The grandson climbed through an upstairs bedroom window and firefighters got him down.

"It used to be my grandpa's house, then he passed away, and then she took over, so a lot of memories," Snyder said.

Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Jobe Slezak said the fire was contained to the upstairs area and said around $10,000 worth of electronics may have been damaged along with furniture and other items.

"I told her, 'don't worry, we will get it back, we'll fix it up and get to where it was at,'" said Snyder. "I'm just glad everyone is okay and I got her little dog in the truck."

The fire marshal was called to the scene to determine the cause.

I'm not Mark Malone!
4d ago

I'm so happy that everybody's okay. That fire could have been so much worse. You'll get it fixed back up in no time and make some more great memories! Prayers for all 🙏

