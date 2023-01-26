ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

RHP Jun-Seok Shim officially announced by Pittsburgh Pirates as latest signing

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TGil_0kSO0Yvk00

Pittsburgh Pirates announce Jun-Seok Shim 01:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates officially introduced their newest signing of the 2023 offseason, RHP Jun-Seok Shim.

Shim ranks as the 10th overall international prospect among the 2023 draft class, and the 2nd-ranked pitcher among that group. So far, the Pirates have signed two of the top-26 prospects from the 2023 international draft class.

"We are excited to add Jun-Seok to our organization and start him on his road to Pittsburgh," said Pirates Director of International Scouting, Junior Vizcaino. "The ability for the Pirates to add a prospect like Shim speaks to our commitment to seek out and acquire the best talent worldwide."

The 18-year-old pitcher tallied 32 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched, before sustaining an injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign with Duskoo High School in Seoul, South Korea.

It is not yet known which minor league affiliate Shim will report to.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
The Spun

Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup

A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement

Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: No OC news, Hoops collapse at Pittsburgh

A day after firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis all is quiet about any potential replacements. Speculation was vast about potential replacement following Gattis being fired on Friday. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team was on the verge of victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday but was outscored 11-0 in the last two minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy