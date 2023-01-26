ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

TROY STECHER ABSOLUTELY SNAPS ON TREVOR ZEGRAS AFTER HE CROSSES THE LINE

The Arizona Coyotes do not seem to like the Anaheim Ducks. At all. Last season, Coyotes' forward Jay Beagle beat up Troy Terry after the Ducks were trouncing the Yotes. Beagle's actions sparked debate over whether or not 'skilling it up' warrants physical retribution. In Saturday night's showdown between the...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON CAPITALS OPEN TO MOVING PAIR OF FORWARDS AT THE DEADLINE

As the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline approaches, teams will have to weigh tough choices to improve their teams. The Washington Capitals' season didn't start out the way they'd hoped. Given their injuries to key forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, it isn't all too surprising though. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts

One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER

Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
NEWARK, NJ
OnlyHomers

Hockey Hall Of Famer Dies

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
ClutchPoints

NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed

The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LEGEND BOBBY HULL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84

Some very sad news to report on in the hockey world on Monday morning as according to John Dietz of Daily Herald, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Details surrounding Hull's passing are unknown at this time. Hull...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade

The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
ELMONT, NY
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to CapFriendly, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Balcers, 25, was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2015, but three years later was shipped to Ottawa as part of the massive haul the Senators got for Erik Karlsson.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy