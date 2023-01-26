ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show

By Maria Loreto
 5 days ago

This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “ Daisy Jones & The Six ,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough , Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone , the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation has been made with care, with producers and writers recruiting some of the world’s biggest musicians to compose original songs.

This is Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion, where his daughter Lisa Marie will be buried

Riley Keough shares emotional tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of memorial service

The series follows the band’s rise to fame and their implosion following a sold out show in Chicago, where they decide to break up. The series then flashes forward to the future and tells the story of what happens in documentary-style interviews and flashbacks, with different members of the band sharing what really happened.

Riley Keough plays Daisy, marking her second time leading a series. The actress previously starred in the critically acclaimed “T he Girlfriend Experience ”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Claflin plays Billy Dunne, one of the band’s most important members, who’s married to Morrone’s Camila, and has a complex and layered relationship with Daisy.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” has original music composed by a group of wide ranging musicians, among them, Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne , and more. “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one,” said T aylor Jenkins Reid , the novel’s author. “A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

The release of the series’ trailer follows the news of the death of Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley . Last year, Keough said that she drew inspiration from her mother in order to portray the role of Daisy. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought,” she said to People . “She was definitely inspirational to me.”

I’m sure it will be a great show cause I loved watching the trailer and Riley is really good and she has a beautiful Voice

