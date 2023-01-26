Watch the Tape: Vanderbilt Commodores

Photo by Jeff Moreland | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially playing good basketball right now. After Tuesday night’s 69-53 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores the ‘Cats are now riding a four-game winning streak. Kentucky’s performance down in Nashville was one of their most complete games to date. Their offense scored 69 points in just 58 possessions while placing five different scorers in double-figures. On the defensive end, the Wildcats neutralized Vanderbilt from three-point range and once again dominated the defensive glass. It was a low-stress victory in a season that hasn’t featured many of those type of games.

Kentucky dominated the “middle eight” at Memorial Gymnasium to pull away from the Commodores. From the under-four-minute timeout in the first half to the first media timeout of the second half the Wildcats outscored Vanderbilt 21-6 to extend their lead to 48-30. It was an all-around success story during that stretch and allowed the ‘Cats to cruise to their fourth straight victory. Antonio Reeves led the way in scoring once again with 16 points. Meanwhile, both Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin contributed double-doubles while CJ Fredrick and Cason Wallace rounded out the double-figure scorers. It really does appear that a corner is being turned.

Spending time in the KSR Film Room is always more fun after a win. Luckily, we’ve gotten to experience that after four outings in a row over the last couple of weeks. Kentucky came out of the gate executing at a very high level offensively. Then, they settled in defensively after a bit of a rocky start showcasing vastly improved ballscreen defense. Finally, Antonio Reeves continued to prove that he can be a go-to scorer and primary shot-creator for the ‘Cats. Let’s dive on in and break down what all went right in the Wildcats’ 69-53 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Offensive Execution Set the Tone From the Beginning

Kentucky came right out of the gate against the Vanderbilt Commodores executing at a high level offensively. The structure is improved, there are clear and direct goals with each offensive action, and there is a crispness to both ball and player movement that we didn’t see earlier in the season. On each of the first two possessions of the game, the Wildcats executed half court offense to put points on the board. Then, to start the second half, they executed perfectly once again to continue pulling away from the Commodores. Let’s take a look.

So often earlier in this season, there wasn’t a clear directive with what Kentucky was doing offensive. There was little movement, too much dribbling, and then a rush at the end of the shot clock to make a play. However, that seems to have changed during this four-game winning streak. This is really good half court action with a very clear plan of what the Wildcats want to get to. They begin with floppy action and a called curl by CJ Fredrick to go set a cross screen for Oscar Tshiebwe. They’ve had success going inside of late off of this type of action. However, this time Jacob Toppin is able to attack the closeout for a two-dribble pull-up jumper. Beautiful basketball.

After the initial ball reversal, the ‘Cats get into a zoom action with Cason Wallace coming off driving it left. The real key to this play though happens off of the ball. Take a look at the Vanderbilt Commodores defender guarding CJ Fredrick in the corner. His back is completely turned to Wallace as he drives it. That is the value of shooting and good offensive structure. Simply having dangerous shooters stand in specific spots can create layups for your ball handlers. Kentucky has used that to its advantage of late.

This is the type of offensive possession that gets you out of your seat when watching the film. After a great finish to the first half the ‘Cats immediately set the tone once again in the second half. The ball movement, player movement, and overall execution is simply elite on this possession. Most impressively, the ball gets into Oscar Tshiebwe’s hands twice and he kicks it back out twice. He isn’t selfish, but typically that does not happen. The result is an easy inside-out, catch-and-shoot three-pointer for Cason Wallace in the corner. This makes Kentucky look like a potentially Top 10-15 level offense.

Improvements in Guarding Ballscreens & Handoffs

The Vanderbilt Commodores set a lot of ballscreens and are very efficient at scoring off of them. However, Kentucky did a great job of containing their ball handlers and staying between them and the basket. Namely, Oscar Tshiebwe showcased significant improvement when containing Vandy’s guards off of the ballscreen. Here are some of the best defensive plays the ‘Cats made on Tuesday night.

Both Alabama and South Carolina head coaches singled out Oscar Tshiebwe in their postgame press conferences as to why they wanted to attack the ‘Cats via ballscreens. The Vanderbilt Commodores are a ballscreen-heavy offense as well, but Tshiebwe has made such big strides defensively in that area that he was able to contain them for the most part. His active feet and hands created a turnover as Vandy tried to hit the roll man here. Great improvement by the big man.

Check this possession out. #5 Manjon for the Vanderbilt Commodores is typically very successful playing off of the ballscreen. However, he is a complete non-shooter and only wants to drive to the basket. Oscar Tshiebwe did a great job not once, but twice staying in front of him and containing penetration. Then, Vanderbilt is forced into having a 4-11 shooter take a three to end the possession.

Kentucky’s willingness to switch has made them a different team defensively. The Wildcats have gotten pretty comfortable with icing side ballscreens as well. However, the real key here is Oscar Tshiebwe switching the handoff to take #4 Wright on the drive. Then, he does a great job this time of staying down at the end of his drive and making Wright try and finish with his left hand. The miss and great team defensive rebound leads to an easy layup at the other end.

Antonio Reeves Emerges As Go-To Scoring Option

There is no longer a debate. Antonio Reeves is the best pure scorer on the 2022-2023 Kentucky Wildcats. His ability to not only shoot, but also create off of the dribble, has unlocked the very best of his offensive skill set. He is averaging nearly 17 points per game over the last six including exactly 17 points per game during the Cats’ four-game winning streak. The more he is involved in the Kentucky offense the better they have a chance to be.

There is no denying that Antonio Reeves is an excellent three-point shooter. However, that three-point shooting also opens up his playmaking abilities off of the dribble. When he can attack closeouts he is really, really hard to guard. During Kentucky’s four-game winning streak, Reeves is now averaging 17 points per game as he has both gotten hot from beyond the arc and has found his rhythm with the floater.

When you have really good players, especially really good shooters, offense doesn’t always have to be an intricate system. Let your playmakers get the ball in space and good things will happen. That is what is happening with Kentucky right now and it was successful against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Anytime that Antonio Reeves is in a closeout situation it is going to be good news for the Wildcats. His intermediate-range finishing game with his little floater is excellent. The ‘Cats need more and more of that going forward.

Simple ball movement and player movement created a three-point shot for Kentucky’s best shooter on this possession. You don’t need to set a million screens to free up shooters when you move the ball and cut with a purpose. The ball changes sides of the floor three times here and loosens up the defense just enough to shake Antonio Reeves loose for a three at the top of the key. Watch the clip back and follow Reeves the entire possession this time. That is the sort of movement the ‘Cats need to continue getting more and more of.