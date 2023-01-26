ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Dana Altman explains reason for star freshman Kel'el Ware's reduced role

By Jarrid Denney
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoOkG_0kSNxiF300
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dana Altman has been candid this season when discussing the struggles of Oregon’s 5-star freshman, Kel’el Ware.

This week, Ducks’ head coach delivered the clearest indicator yet that things aren’t exactly clicking for his blue-chip center during his first season with the program.

While meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Altman was asked about Ware’s effort and lack of consistent production through the first 20 games of the season. During Oregon’s loss at Stanford last Saturday, Ware played a season-low six minutes and did not take a shot.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations,” Altman said. “They haven’t gone as well and haven’t been as constructive as we want them to be. I was disappointed in his effort. I let him know that. He’s gonna have to make some adjustments or I’ve got to make some decisions. His time has been reduced. That doesn’t help us, because he is talented.”

This isn’t the first time this season that Altman has publicly criticized Ware’s effort.

Following Oregon’s home win over Oregon State on Dec. 31, Altman paid a backhanded compliment to the freshman, noting that Ware had played with energy in that game and “at least acted like he wanted to be here tonight.”

Since that moment, though, Ware has not played more than 15 minutes in a single game.

“He hasn’t blocked any shots lately. He hasn’t gotten any hands on balls,” Altman said. “He’s not using that length. We’ve still got to try to put the best team out there that gives us the best chance.

“If he’s playing hard, that helps us. But if he’s not, that hurts us.”

Before the season began, Ware was considered by many to be a “one-and-done” type of talent. The former 5-star recruit was the No. 6 player in the class of 2022 and the No. 2 center, according to the On3 Consensus. A flurry of reputable NBA Draft analysts projected him as a lottery pick in their preseason mocks.

But to date, he is averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s other former 5-star big man, Nate Bittle, has seen a recent surge in playing time.

Altman opted to shift Bittle into the starting lineup earlier this month for Oregon’s showdown with No. 9 Arizona. The move paid immediate dividends as the Ducks delivered a blowout win over the Wildcats.

The decision to start Bittle has come at the expense of senior forward Quincy Guerrier, who has come off the bench in each of the past three games.

“(Bittle) played well against Arizona. He played well against Cal. He did not play well against Stanford,” Altman said. “There’s no starting lineup etched in stone. We just wanted to try to free Quncy up a little bit. It was no major change of Quincy not getting done, or Nate making any drastic changes. We just changed some things up.

“Quincy has handled it well. he’s all about the team. He’s just not playing well.”

Following a disastrous loss at Stanford over the weekend, Altman and Oregon are running out of time to find a rotation that produces consistent results.

The loss to the last-place Cardinal might have ultimately ended any hopes the Ducks still had of nabbing an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament.

Oregon (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) will look to get back on track Thursday evening when it hosts Colorado (12-9, 4-6) at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the inconsistency that we’ve shown. There’s no excuse for it now; earlier in the year I could have given them an excuse. But now there’s none. We’re still inconsistent. We’ve just got to keep grinding. We’ve got a third of our schedule left.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
SILETZ, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

NWS: Widespread icy roads expected

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement, calling for icy roads for a large portion of the Pacific Northwest. Cold air is filtering across the region from east of the Cascades tonight. Any liquid water remaining on surfaces this evening will freeze overnight. This will result in potentially hazardous travel on untreated roads and sidewalks as early as 10 PM Saturday night, but more likely after midnight. Please slow down tonight and exercise extreme caution as it will be very difficult to see where surfaces are icy.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy