Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
How to use classic Mac, Lisa, NeXT, Apple II software on your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While old Apple hardware is mostly long-gone, there are ways to run some of your antique software on your current Mac. Here's how to get started emulating old Apple computers on your new machine.
Apple Insider
Competing rumor says no folding iPad in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new rumor by Mark Gurman contradicts earlier reports of a foldingiPad coming in 2024 while doubling down on a "light year" for iPads in 2023. He suggests that 2024 will introduce the long-rumored...
Apple Insider
Periscope camera exclusive to Ultra iPhone models through 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new note from Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple will include a periscope camera in only one model through 2025 — theiPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 16 Ultra. Apple has been rumored to...
Apple Insider
20.5-inch MacBook Pro with foldable display rumored for 2025, no folding iPad in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors continue to collide over how Apple will roll out a foldable product, with the latest from Ross Young suggesting a folding-display 20.5-inch MacBook Pro is in the works for 2025. The supply chain...
Apple Insider
2023 HomePod review roundup: similar sound, same price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new largeHomePod, with them saying that while Siri is faster, and it has a similar sound, a high price make it hard to justify the product for round two.
Apple Insider
Loupedeck Live and Loupedeck CT review: Customizable controls for creative pros
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Loupedeck Live or Loupedeck CT can revolutionize a creative professional's workflow, as long as the price doesn't scare you off. Technology never stops moving forward, and each year, we are treated to all...
Apple Insider
Anker admits that Eufy cameras were never encrypted
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Anker has admitted that its line of Eufy security cameras was not fully end-to-end encrypted but has begun implementing changes to solve the issue. In November, A security researcher discovered that Anker's Eufy security...
Apple Insider
Samsung's terrible quarter delivered lowest profit in 8 years
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Long-time Apple rival Samsung had an incredibly bad fourth quarter, with the global economic downturn blamed for a 69% drop in quarterly operating profit. In the days before Apple's announcement its own financial results...
Apple Insider
Wedbush calls Cook 'Hall of Fame CEO,' says no layoffs coming
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analyst Dan Ives says that Apple will not lay off thousands of workers as many Big Tech firms are doing, because it is so well run byTim Cook. "Apple never hired at the pace...
Apple Insider
Apple won't guarantee advertising viewer counts for MLS Season Pass
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple plans to launch its coverage for Major League Soccer soon onApple TV+ and will forgo some traditional advertising practices. Major League Soccer starts February 1 on Apple TV+, kickiing off a decade-long relationship....
Apple Insider
Future iPhones could listen for chewing and tell you to diet
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has been granted a patent for technology that has theiPhone hear chewing, prompt you to photograph your food, and could then criticize your food choices. Apple's newly-granted "Augmented Reality Calorie Counter" patent is...
Apple Insider
How to get your 2023 Apple Music Replay playlist
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's not just Spotify that has a year-end wrap-up feature —Apple Music does too! Here's how to get your Apple Music Replay playlist, today. Spotify has a unique feature called Spotify Wrapped that...
Apple Insider
Why Spatial Audio is the future of the music industry, even if you hate it
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It doesn't matter if Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is good, because it's already the future ofApple Music and the larger music industry, for better or worse. Let us explain. Apple announced Spatial Audio...
Apple Insider
Save $200 on the Sonos Arc Soundbar, now $699 (lowest price ever)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A limited-time discount brings the Sonos Arc Soundbar down to $699, the lowest price we've seen. Adorama, a Sonos dealer, is hosting the $200 markdown on the Sonos Arc Soundbar when purchased in white....
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 30: $600 off 16" MacBook Pro, $100 off Bose speakers, Apple Watch Series 7 (Cellular) for $279 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the most valuable deals we found today include 19% off Beats Studio 3 headphones, 76% off an OKP Life K2 robot vacuum, 64% off a Klipsch home theater speaker system, and 50% off 3 iPhone fast chargers.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ Timothee Chalamet ad campaign continues with 'A Taste'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Timothee Chalamet is back again with anotherApple TV+ in which he continues to pine for his own show on the platform. Earlier in January, Apple released an ad called "Call Me" that showed Timothee...
Apple Insider
Inside Apple Third Street Promenade: a luxe temple in SoCal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Continuing an occasional series profiling Apple's most interesting retail stores, AppleInsider ventures to Apple's Third Street Promenade store in Santa Monica, California. Located on Santa Monica's infamous shopping esplanade, Apple Third Street Promenade draws...
Apple Insider
New HomePod still leaves rings on finished wood surfaces
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — HomePod has a silicone base for vibration dampening, but this material can react with some wood finishes that will leave a white ring behind. Users were quick to discover damaged surfaces under the original...
Apple Insider
Passenger uses AirTag to track wallet after airline couldn't find it
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An American Airlines customer used anAirTag stashed in his wallet to track it on a journey that took it to more than 30 cities. We've heard a couple of stories of people using Apple's...
Apple Insider
Documents 8.3.3 review: File manager best for PDF and MP3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Documents app by Readdle is a self-proclaimed super app to organize files across devices and cloud-based platforms, but its strength may also be its weakness. Readdle's Documents app is a popular file manager...
Comments / 0