ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

If you've purchased a Celsius drink, you may be eligible for up to $250

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x59zF_0kSNvlFK00

BALTIMORE — If you've purchased a Celsius drink in the last seven years, you can be eligible for a payout.

The mega-popular energy drink brand was sued for claiming "no preservatives" on their label, even though the drink does contain citric acid.

The company argued the citric acid was used for flavor and not as a preservative, but they still decided to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought a Celsius drink or drink mix between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you are eligible for a payout.

You will need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to be able to receive up to $250. If you don't have proof of purchase, the company will still give you $20.

To submit a claim form, you can visit the Celsuis class action settlement webpage , and upload scans or photos of your receipts.

Comments / 19

Blessed
4d ago

I’m suppose to save proof of purchase just in case let’s say years later there’s a lawsuit from the item on that receipt back in 2015!?! Who does that and why would I think I’d need it now in 2023🥴😂🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(1)
18
Eli Alonso
5d ago

who really saved their receipts 🧾 for this one?🥴🥴🥴

Reply
19
Related
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Hudson Valley Post

It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents

According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy