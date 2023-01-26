Reflecting on 2022: making it through the crypto winter – Robert Quartly-Janeiro, CSO at Bitrue

Read full article on original website
Binance launches Mastercard-backed crypto card in Brazil
In partnership with Mastercard, crypto giant Binance is launching its pre-paid card offering cryptocurrency “rewards” on customers’ purchases. The alliance will see Binance roll out its crypto debit card in Brazil, the second country in Latin America to have the product thanks to a partnership with the payment giant. The Binance Card was issued by Credencial Payments and allows users in the region with a valid national identity document to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies.
Germany-focused DekaBank taps METACO for digital asset custody offering
“Digital assets are a critical part of the future, a radical new way for how assets will be represented, from currencies to real estate.”. METACO has partnered with DekaBank, a provider of securities services and capital market solutions to the German Savings Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) to underpin and orchestrate DekaBank’s digital asset custody and management operations.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Circle publishes a breakdown of USDC reserves for December
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle has revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete list of USDC reserve custodians. The breakdown, dated as of December 31, 2022, shows that Circle held 100% of its $44.5 billion reserves in cash and cash equivalents. Specifically, short-term United States Treasuries formed the majority of its cash equivalents category with $34 billion or a 75 percent share. The company also reported $10.5 billion in cash held at regulated financial institutions in the US.
CMC Invest gets in-principle approval to launch shares, ETFs, futures, and options in Singapore
“This announcement is a major milestone and validation for CMC Markets. Our business has been offering CFDs in Singapore since 2007, but the Capital Markets Services Licence for CMSI will allow us to serve our clients with more robust investment products, including shares and ETFs.”. CMC Markets has received a...
It’s time for FX to Harness Crypto’s Potential
Jonathan Cumberlidge, FX Sales Director for BVNK, makes the case for cryptocurrencies in improving the efficiency and flexibility of foreign exchange trading. It’s 5 pm on a Friday when the foreign exchange markets start to run thin with liquidity. The markets are volatile, and a trader has a margin call to meet before the closing of business. With banks closing and same-day wires off the table, the broker faces the choice of reducing or closing positions or taking on extra risk by extending a credit line. What’s wrong with this picture in 2023?
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview is a global multi-asset brokerage that provides multiple trading platforms, lowest-cost trading, and innovative products to novice and professional traders. Fxview, a Finvasia Group company, leverages cutting-edge technology winning international acclaim. The team’s ‘clients first’ approach has enabled the brokerage to constantly upgrade its value proposition for traders. The company has launched innovative products and provides excellent customer service to meet the changing needs of its global clients. This led Fxview to win several prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker” at the Forex Expo Dubai, held in October 2022, the “Most Trusted Broker” award at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in June 2022 and the “Best Value Broker” accolade at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021. With this recognition, Fxview cements its brand positioning in the Middle East and Africa regions, equipping local traders with a plethora of tools and options to succeed.
BNP Paribas AM appoints Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities
“Geoff has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and as a key, senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, he is the natural successor for Pam.”. BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities, succeeding...
Eventus launches AML solution for TradFi and digital asset space
“Firms operating in traditional financial markets and digital assets alike are facing greater challenges than ever to protect themselves from those presenting a risk to their businesses and reputations, along with their standing with government regulators.”. Eventus has announced the launch of Validus AML (VAML), an end-to-end anti-money laundering solution...
Qomply launches direct-to-FCA trade report solution that bypasses ARM
“Certainly, for back-reporting large volumes of data, QomplyDirect removes extra ARM fees by offering the flexibility of sending reports directly to the FCA via a firm’s own infrastructure.”. Qomply has launched a first-to-market solution that enables firms to send their transaction reports directly to the FCA – gaining control;...
cTrader Web 4.5 Presents Guest Mode, Multiple Charting and Copy Improvements
Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Web version 4.5, which comes with a whole range of features and improvements for all cTrader users. The new Guest Mode feature gives users the chance to experience the cTrader Web environment in the most complete way possible before choosing to become part of the platform.
Fiserv secures major payment institution licence in Singapore
Brookfield-based financial services technology provider Fiserv Inc has obtained nod for a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore. The approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will help Fiserv expand payment services in the country. This includes the ability to offer payment cards, merchant acquisition services and domestic and cross-border money transfer services, as well as mass payout services for firms in Singapore.
Worldline launches digital payments suite in India
“Our low-cost innovative offering SoftPOS will empower SMBs in a big way to accept digital payments affordably.”. Worldline has launched the Buland Bharat digital payments suite, in line with the Digital India initiative by the government of India. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is designed specially keeping in mind...
SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda says standardized ESG measures are doomed to fail
“Because ESG ratings may be divorced from matters of financial materiality, they can reflect a particular political or social agenda.”. At the California ‘40 Acts Group’, SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda commented on issues related to asset managers’ use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
SteelEye suggests integrated surveillance as Morgan Stanley fines employees over WhatsApp
“The use of integrated surveillance means firms can avoid unwanted regulatory attention by enabling them to self-report and self-remedy more efficiently when malpractice is flagged.”. Morgan Stanley has recently imposed financial penalties of up to $1 million on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business. The...
