Dallas, TX

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch as ‘rebound’

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago

Maybe this cowboy is trying to tame a tiger.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been casually dating a Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch following his breakup from Natalie Buffett , Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Dak Prescott has been quietly dating a college student.
Getty Images
    While it’s unclear when they first got together, sources tell us Prescott, 29, and Jannasch, 20, were “active” over the holidays.

    “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” our insider shares, “but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

    Our source also says Jannasch, who is from Dallas, took some of her teammates to “a couple of games over the season” to watch Prescott play. We’ve heard that the pair met through her father, Jeff Jannasch, who runs a mortgage company in Texas that partnered with the Cowboys.

    In 2021, Jeff posted a photo with Prescott and joked the athlete was his “best friend.”

    Jadyn committed to LSU from Frisco High School so that she could swim on the same team as her brother, Jack Jannasch, according to her athletic page’s bio .

    “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider shares.
    jadynjannasch_/Instagram

    Neither Prescott’s agent nor Jadyn returned Page Six’s requests for comment.

    Page Six broke the news Wednesday that the NFL player and Buffett, 25, had quietly broken up around March 2022 after two years of dating.

    Page Six broke the news that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly split.
    natalie_buffett/Instagram

    Prescott, whose team was eliminated in the NFC divisional round Sunday, and the model began dating sometime in 2020. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the time, “Happy birthday babe.”

    Buffett has since deleted the tributes from her Instagram.

