Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 26?

Let’s talk about Good Morning America . Yesterday was a big day for news about GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes . It’s been over seven weeks since they were removed from air following the reveal of their scandalous affair . Now, reports are saying that they are set to have a mediation session with ABC . Hopefully, we’ll get some answers about their future on the show in the coming days.

Also breaking yesterday, the network is allegedly not seeking permanent replacements for the two dethroned hosts… yet, despite rumors that fill-in DeMarco Morgan was brought in as a permanent replacement for Holmes.

Where do things currently stand? ABC hasn’t announced a final decision about Robach and Holmes and sources are speculating that it’s because a final decision hasn’t been reached.

The network allegedly wants to keep the hosts separate from one another, meaning they might keep one and ditch the other. However, given that their lawyers are allegedly working together, the new couple might only be open to negotiations involving both of their returns.

In the meantime, the lunchtime program has been rotating through replacement hosts to occupy the news desk with regular host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Thus far, Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, and Dr. Darien Sutton have appeared on the talk show, with Morgan and Ally seeming to be the network’s favorites.

But what about today? Who will host GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

Sorry, folks! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not host today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know . Past reports claim that they are meeting with ABC today for a mediation session, which will also involve their lawyers.

Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were named in the opening sequence ofafter a short detour on Monday. The introduction routinely states, “Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and what you need to know.”Will Dr. Jennifer Ashton still be hosting virtually from California? Let’s find out. Today’s broadcast featured DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, while Dr. Jennifer Ashton continued to host virtually. Ashton is said to be in Los Angeles for the rest of the week – so expect the same tomorrow.Things are looking a bit rocky for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Earlier this week, Robach was spotted leaving New York City without Holmes, however they are both expected to meet with ABC today. It was alleged that their lawyers would be participating over Zoom, so maybe Robach is taking the virtual option too.

The first day the two anchors were taken off air, replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “ have the day off ,” but there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence moving forward. Now, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in here for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.