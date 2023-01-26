ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 26?

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8E27_0kSNvRXg00

Let’s talk about Good Morning America . Yesterday was a big day for news about GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes . It’s been over seven weeks since they were removed from air following the reveal of their scandalous affair . Now, reports are saying that they are set to have a mediation session with ABC . Hopefully, we’ll get some answers about their future on the show in the coming days.

Also breaking yesterday, the network is allegedly not seeking permanent replacements for the two dethroned hosts… yet, despite rumors that fill-in DeMarco Morgan was brought in as a permanent replacement for Holmes.

Where do things currently stand? ABC hasn’t announced a final decision about Robach and Holmes and sources are speculating that it’s because a final decision hasn’t been reached.

The network allegedly wants to keep the hosts separate from one another, meaning they might keep one and ditch the other. However, given that their lawyers are allegedly working together, the new couple might only be open to negotiations involving both of their returns.

In the meantime, the lunchtime program has been rotating through replacement hosts to occupy the news desk with regular host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Thus far, Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, and Dr. Darien Sutton have appeared on the talk show, with Morgan and Ally seeming to be the network’s favorites.

But what about today? Who will host GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?
Sorry, folks! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not host today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know . Past reports claim that they are meeting with ABC today for a mediation session, which will also involve their lawyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8nix_0kSNvRXg00
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were named in the opening sequence of GMA3: What You Need To Know after a short detour on Monday. The introduction routinely states, “Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and what you need to know.”
Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?
Will Dr. Jennifer Ashton still be hosting virtually from California? Let’s find out. Today’s broadcast featured DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, while Dr. Jennifer Ashton continued to host virtually. Ashton is said to be in Los Angeles for the rest of the week – so expect the same tomorrow.
Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?
Things are looking a bit rocky for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Earlier this week, Robach was spotted leaving New York City without Holmes, however they are both expected to meet with ABC today. It was alleged that their lawyers would be participating over Zoom, so maybe Robach is taking the virtual option too.

The first day the two anchors were taken off air, replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “ have the day off ,” but there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence moving forward. Now, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in here for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Robach: Holy F%$K, T.J. Holmes is a Total Dirtbag!

According to a brand new report, Amy Robach simply can’t believe the man she’s been cheating on her husband with does not have a strong moral compass. For those unfamiliar with this story, a quick refresher:. Robach co-hosts GMA3 (a spinoff of the wildly popular ABC morning show)...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
RadarOnline

‘He Has No Reason To Be So Confident’: TJ Holmes Ripped By Insiders For Believing He’ll Be Back On ‘GMA’

T.J. Holmes has been boasting privately that he believes he’ll shake off the cheating scandal that got him and his lover Amy Robach suspended from Good Morning America — but insiders feel he shouldn’t be that confident, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA,” an insider said. “Producers are already furious with him. For him to be bragging he’s going to be exonerated when all the evidence seems to suggest the opposite only infuriates exec further — making his return to the show more unlikely than ever!” Earlier this month, a source...
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Was 'Going To Be A Big Deal' Before Exposed Affair With T.J. Holmes Ruined Her Plans

Amy Robach is expecting to have a not-so-happy birthday when she turns 50 on Monday, February 6. A milestone day that was "going to be a big deal for her" has ultimately been ruined by the threatened fate of her career after her scandalous affair with Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes was exposed to the public, a source revealed. As OK! previously reported, Robach was spotted escaping NYC on Tuesday, January 24, as an insider later revealed to a news publication that Holmes followed shortly behind her.T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH TO HAVE MEDIATION SESSION WITH ABC FOLLOWING SUSPENSION:...
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
RadarOnline

Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
RadarOnline

‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources

Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Decider.com

Decider.com

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy