Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders make out in Hawaii

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Pete Davidson’s romance with his co-star-turned-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders is heating up in Hawaii.

The pair could not keep their hands off of each other while on their tropical vacation in photos obtained by Page Six Thursday.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were seen acting affectionate toward each other while on vacation in Hawaii.
Davidson, 29, was seen kissing Wonders, 26, and putting his arm around her waist in one of the images, while she sweetly put her arm around his neck.

The PDA continued as the couple went for a stroll on the beach and the actress gave her comedian beau a tap on his lower back.

Davidson was dressed for the outing in a casual white Levis shirt, graphic swim trunks, black sneakers, shades and a cap.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum was also seen holding onto a cigarette and he flashed a big smile and chatted with his new lady.

Meanwhile, Wonders dressed in a cute black bucket hat, a black tank top, sneakers, sunglasses and tan-colored shorts. She also accessorized with a silver chain necklace.

Earlier in the week, Davidson and Wonders were first spotted on their tropical trip and, again, were very touchy-feely with one another .

The “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars were photographed sharing a sweet kiss while cozied up on a beach chair together.

They first sparked dating rumors in December when Wonders was seen at Davidson’s New York City apartment amid his brief romance with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Although the “King of Staten Island” star’s rep said at the time that he and the “Out of the Blue” actress were “just friends,” things appeared to take off after Davidson and Ratajkowski stopped dating .

In January, Davidson and Wonders were seen getting close to one another in Brooklyn and were later spotted holding hands during a date to Universal Studios.

The new couple has not directly addressed their relationship or gone Instagram-official.

Their reps could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prior to dating Wonders and Ratajkowski, Davidson has been linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest stars including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Meanwhile, Wonders previously dated “Riverdale” star Charles Melton.

Lori Ivey
4d ago

Why does anyone care?? Imagine if people actually focused on the real issues happening in our society rather than obsessing over "celebrities"?!

LagrangePoint
5d ago

The greatest mystery of the celebrity community, ...Pete Davidson?!!!! Must be something we don't see, ...!

