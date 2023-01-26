ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jakobi Meyers played through tear in his knee during 2022

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

FOXBORO -- We've known that Jakobi Meyers is a pretty tough dude for a while now. He played through a shoulder injury during the 2022 season, in addition to missing time with a concussion and a knee injury.

It turns out that knee injury was a pretty serious one. But it didn't stop Meyers from leading the charge in New England's receiving game.

One of the many details in Thursday's story in the Boston Herald , in which Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian highlighted all the dysfunction among the New England offense, was that Meyers played through a small tear in his knee.

Despite that, he still appeared in 14 games and led New England with 804 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Only Rhamondre Stevenson caught more passes for the Patriots, hauling in 69 receptions to Meyers' 67.

Meyers missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee injury, but returned with a bang in Week 5, making seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Detroit Lions. He was listed with a knee injury upon his return until Week 7, but played eight straight games. He had 37 receptions and three touchdowns over that span, before missing Week 14 with a concussion.

There hasn't been any word of Meyers needing any offseason procedure, so the injury may have healed itself over time. But playing through it hammers home Meyers' toughness and commitment to the team.

He played through an injury despite being in a contract year, as Meyers will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts in March.

Longtime friend and colleague on what O'Brien will bring to Pats

BOSTON -- Folks around New England have a pretty good idea of who Bill O'Brien is, considering he's a native New Englander himself. We also got a pretty good idea of what O'Brien will bring to the sideline for the Patriots thanks to his first run with the team from 2007-11.The fiery O'Brien is back in Foxboro and once again at the helm of the New England offense. He was officially hired as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last week. The move gives the Patriots a true offensive mind to run that side of the ball, and Mac...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Devin McCourty reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery

BOSTON -- It's unknown whether or not Devin McCourty will continue playing football. If he does return to the field, he'll have to rehab from shoulder surgery first.ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that the veteran safety underwent shoulder surgery after the season.McCourty, as Reiss noted, played in 97.17 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps, far and away the most on the team. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley ranked second with 80.27 percent of the defensive snaps. McCourty played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 13 games.At 35 years old and in his 13th NFL season, McCourty intercepted four passes, defensed eight total passes, recovered a fumble, and recorded 71 total tackles (54 solo) for the eighth-ranked Patriots defense.McCourty's contract voids at the end of the league year, setting him up to become a free agent. But the safety has discussed the possibility of retiring dating back to the week of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams four years ago, so the day may soon come when McCourty walks away. The shoulder rehab may influence him that way, but some clarity likely might not come until later in the offseason.
Patriots Mock Draft roundup: Offense or defense at No. 14?

BOSTON -- While the Chiefs and the Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII, the rest of the NFL is focused on the offseason. The Patriots already got a start on their offseason work by hiring Bill O'Brien to run the team's offense.When it comes to team-building, everyone will have to wait another six weeks. NFL free agency kicks off on March 15 at 3 p.m., when the new league year begins. After loads of money gets tossed around and all of that dust settles, focus will lock into the 2023 NFL Draft.Of course, as we all know, focus...
