Jakobi Meyers played through tear in his knee during 2022

FOXBORO -- We've known that Jakobi Meyers is a pretty tough dude for a while now. He played through a shoulder injury during the 2022 season, in addition to missing time with a concussion and a knee injury.

It turns out that knee injury was a pretty serious one. But it didn't stop Meyers from leading the charge in New England's receiving game.

One of the many details in Thursday's story in the Boston Herald , in which Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian highlighted all the dysfunction among the New England offense, was that Meyers played through a small tear in his knee.

Despite that, he still appeared in 14 games and led New England with 804 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Only Rhamondre Stevenson caught more passes for the Patriots, hauling in 69 receptions to Meyers' 67.

Meyers missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee injury, but returned with a bang in Week 5, making seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Detroit Lions. He was listed with a knee injury upon his return until Week 7, but played eight straight games. He had 37 receptions and three touchdowns over that span, before missing Week 14 with a concussion.

There hasn't been any word of Meyers needing any offseason procedure, so the injury may have healed itself over time. But playing through it hammers home Meyers' toughness and commitment to the team.

He played through an injury despite being in a contract year, as Meyers will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts in March.