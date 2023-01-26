In this episode of WireTaps, Alex and Graham discuss the flurry of interview invites popping up on MBA LiveWire. Many programs are starting to release their Round 2 invites – and some appear to be earlier than last season. Graham highlighted the renewal of Dartmouth Tuck’s Dean’s tenure, as well as the s school’s decision to waive the GMAT for recently laid-off tech workers; your hosts discussed the implications of that latter decision, which is a tactic that several programs are adopting. Graham also commented on a recently published piece that looks at trends in tech recruiting (we are clearly seeing the down slope of what might have been a bubble). Your hosts then discussed a recently published piece on the cost of European MBA programs, where there is quite a broad range in price. Graham then reminded listeners about the two deferred enrolment events that Clear Admit is hosting this Wednesday and then on February 8. Signups are here: https://bit.ly/defer23.

1 DAY AGO