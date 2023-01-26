Read full article on original website
Michigan Ross MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alum / Zoom
Asked a lot about why I wanted an MBA and what that looked like. Dual degree applicant questions and which field I was leaning more toward. It surprised me how much I was asked about the other degree I’m currently pursuing at Michigan. Preparing for your interview?. Check out...
The Week Ahead: Interview Invitations, January 30-February 3, 2023
Welcome back to the series, The Week Ahead, in which we provide a brief rundown of what is happening in MBA admissions this week!. Interview invites are beginning to roll out for Round 2 candidates. Wednesday, February 1, Duke / Fuqua and Harvard Business School are scheduled to release their...
Dartmouth Tuck Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
1. Walk me through your CV. 4. Greatest achievement – professional or personal?. 7. Question for the interviewer and her experience?. Check out the Clear Admit Interview Guides for some tips & advice. Posted in: Interview Questions & Reports. Schools: Dartmouth / Tuck.
Episode 274: Tips for the Wharton Team-Based Discussion (TBD)
In this special edition of the podcast, your hosts Alex Brown and Graham Richmond break down Wharton’s group interview – known as the Team Based Discussion (TBD) – and offer a wealth of tips and background to help applicants ace it. Alex and Graham, who both formerly...
MBA Wire Taps 273—Strong profile, GMAT worry. Targeting Johnson and Stern. Wharton versus Yale and money
In this episode of WireTaps, Alex and Graham discuss the flurry of interview invites popping up on MBA LiveWire. Many programs are starting to release their Round 2 invites – and some appear to be earlier than last season. Graham highlighted the renewal of Dartmouth Tuck’s Dean’s tenure, as well as the s school’s decision to waive the GMAT for recently laid-off tech workers; your hosts discussed the implications of that latter decision, which is a tactic that several programs are adopting. Graham also commented on a recently published piece that looks at trends in tech recruiting (we are clearly seeing the down slope of what might have been a bubble). Your hosts then discussed a recently published piece on the cost of European MBA programs, where there is quite a broad range in price. Graham then reminded listeners about the two deferred enrolment events that Clear Admit is hosting this Wednesday and then on February 8. Signups are here: https://bit.ly/defer23.
