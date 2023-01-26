Three-star DB Xavier Lucas recaps Junior Day visit to Florida State

The hire of Patrick Surtain Sr. has recruits flocking to Tallahassee to meet the new coach.

The Seminoles brought in plenty of talent for their second Junior Day of the year, including three-star defensive back Xavier Lucas. Florida State recently enhanced its south Florida recruiting presence by bringing in Patrick Surtain Sr. as the program's defensive backs coach.

The addition has piqued the interest of prospects across the country, even some players that the Seminoles might have not had a chance at previously.

"Like a bunch of people said, it's a great place to be," Lucas said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I look forward to coming back and maybe in the future being a part of the program as they're building up. They had a great season this year. I'm looking forward to it."

The Florida native has been building a relationship with defensive analyst Greg Moss, who works with the defensive backs. He was surprised to see Florida State bring in Surtain Sr. to replace previous position coach Marcus Woodson.

"They're known for DBU," Lucas said. "Pat Surtain, he came in not too long ago so he'll develop you and you'll have the opportunity to play at the next level."

"I was surprised because he coached with my DB coach at Dillard, coach Blue, at American Heritage," Lucas continued. "So that was a big shock."

Prior to the conclusion of his visit, Lucas met with head coach Mike Norvell. He offered his insight on Norvell's message to him.

"A lot of coaches, they're going to tell you what you want to hear. Mike Norvell, he's going to tell you the truth," Lucas said. "He's a great guy, I'm glad he kept it 100 with me."

"He wants you to give your all," Lucas continued. "Not just on the football field but off the football field, in the community. If you're not for your teammates, this isn't the place to be, stuff like that."

Outside of the Seminoles, Lucas mentioned Auburn, Michigan, and Iowa as programs that are standing out and making him a priority. He's not totally sure on a commitment timeline but plans to take official visits during the summer.

The 6-foot-0.5 inch, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 536 overall prospect, the No. 44 S, and the No. 91 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

