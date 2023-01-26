Read full article on original website
Better By The Batch: Pocatello woman fulfills childhood dream of sharing recipes with community
POCATELLO — On a hot August day in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Felicia Rodriguez headed to the KORR 104 radio station in Pocatello to treat her dad, Kelly Martinez, to homemade snickerdoodle cookies. That evening, her dad called her to let her know how delicious her cookies were and encouraged her to sell them. She considered the idea and thought he had a good point. She...
TEA WITH A PURPOSE: Shop brings fresh tastes, gathering space to Pocatello
POCATELLO — Craig Yadon and his family have brought something a bit different to Historic Downtown Pocatello, and they’re eager to get the word out. Purpose Tea, located inside the newly renovated Purpose Center at 224 N. Main St., offers specialty teas, milk teas and boba teas, as well as smoothies, drip coffee and a selection of pastries. Yadon said they originally considered putting a coffee shop in the space,...
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Pocatello-Chubbuck schools along with numerous other local districts canceling all Tuesday classes because of minus 30 wind chill
Classes will be canceled for an unprecedented second straight day at numerous local school districts because of the dangerously cold wind chill that's turned East Idaho into a frozen tundra. Following the National Weather Service's decision to extend its wind chill warnings for East Idaho until Tuesday, one local district after another decided to cancel all Tuesday classes. The following districts have canceled all Tuesday classes: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25,...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer
POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall.
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Fire & Ice Winterfest to take place this weekend in Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The Fire & Ice Winterfest is set to take place in Lava Hot Springs this weekend. Sherril Tillotson, treasurer for the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, said this year is the 17th annual Winterfest. The events will start this Friday Feb. 3. "We always start on a Friday," she said. "We start with wine tasting at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn." ...
Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Cleanup of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery
POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
New rape charge filed against local man accused of targeting teens online
An Idaho Falls man who was already facing several sex crime charges has had a new rape charge filed against him. The new charge brings the number of cases Taylor Joseph Blair-McKelvey faces up to six. The probable cause affidavit in the new case states a woman called police in November after she saw news reports of the other cases filed against Blair-McKelvey. ...
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin
A 46-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
