FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredoans meet city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held a meet and greet event at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library Monday night to give Laredoans the opportunity to meet the three candidates vying for the city manager position. Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb and Jane Shang introduced themselves to a...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council selects new city manager
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After a long executive session City Council has decided who they want to hire as Laredo’s next City Manager. The council chose Joseph Neeb for the position. Council is expected to have a meeting on a later date to negotiate contracts and finalize the hiring...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo interviews city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is one step closer to hiring its next city manager. On Tuesday morning, each of the three candidates will undergo an hour and a half interview with City Council. One by one, each councilmember and Mayor Dr. Trevino will ask Rick Davis,...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to announce new city manager today
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The three finalists for the Laredo City Manager Position met with the public Monday night and now they take on Laredo City Council. On Tuesday, all three candidates went through formal public interviews where each person was given about 90 minutes to answer questions from council members and Mayor Dr. Trevino in order to prove why they deserve the position.
kgns.tv
Miss Laredo USA and Miss Laredo Teen USA stop by KGNS
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Miss Laredo Pageant was held two weeks ago at La Posada and now the winners of the pageant are on to the next round to represent Laredo. Miss Laredo USA for 2023 Megan Ochoa and Miss Laredo Teen USA 2023 Priscilla Gonzalez have been competing at the pageants for multiple years and both say the events have helped shape them to who they are today.
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to meet their future city manager
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The final candidates hoping to become Laredo’s next city manager are making their way to the Gateway City and the public is invited to meet them. On Monday at 6 p.m., the City of Laredo will host a meet and greet event over at the Joe Guerra Public Library.
kgns.tv
WBCA organizers anticipate big crowd for Jalapeno Festival and Airshow
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the WBCA festivities are set to be back in full force for the entire community to enjoy!. Every year, the WBCA holds several events which include, the Jalapeno Festival, the air show and the carnival. The festivities normally...
kgns.tv
Laredo seeks federal funds to renovate ‘Southern Hotel’ as affordable housing
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The property known as ‘The Southern Hotel’ has belonged to the city of Laredo for a number of years. There have been several studies done to see what the building can be used for. The best fit, city officials said, is affordable housing. To...
kgns.tv
LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Department holds mental health conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While mental health issues among children continues to be a hot topic, one local school district is teaching parents about some of the many ways they can help children going through a hard time. On Tuesday morning, LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Department held its Mental...
kgns.tv
Laredoans weigh in on what qualities they would like to see in new city manger
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the past 10 years, the City of Laredo has had over six permanent city managers while others have filled the role temporarily. With the constant change in leadership as well as new councilmembers, the public has been very vocal about what they expect from their future city manager.
kgns.tv
Laredo Medical Center enhances heart and vascular program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the country from cardiovascular disease. A Laredo hospital is enhancing its cardiac services in a big way. On Monday morning, the Laredo Medical Center announced that it was investigating six million dollars for its program.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico. Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend. This after joint efforts between the...
kgns.tv
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
kgns.tv
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bones found on a private property in north Laredo leads police to launch a forensic anthropology investigation over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday after officers responded to a home at the 400 block of North Star Drive Saturday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the...
kgns.tv
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department shares tips to keep safe on the road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With a change in the weather also comes the dreadful dangerous roads. First responders are reminding drivers to be cautious while on the road. The cold and rain are often a distraction and hazard for drivers and could lead to accidents. Officials with the Laredo Fire Department say to drive slow and always buckle up. “Make sure that your car is prepared for the winter weather. Make sure your tires are adequately threaded. We also want to make sure that we’re aware of our surroundings, which is always important while driving. Even more important during inclement weather situations like today,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.
kgns.tv
Five undocumented immigrants caught with fake passport cards
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are caught with fake immigration documents. According to Border Patrol, the individuals were riding a bus attempting to make their way through the I-35 checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 20. During a routine inspection, agents found that their immigration documents were fraudulent. All five...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m. First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved. No word on how many were...
kgns.tv
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.
kgns.tv
Water line break causing road closures on Calton Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A damaged water line in central Laredo caused traffic problems for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department issued a traffic advisory at around 7:50 a.m. about the water line break at 400 West Calton Road. Officers closed off traffic between San Francisco and...
