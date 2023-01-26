LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With a change in the weather also comes the dreadful dangerous roads. First responders are reminding drivers to be cautious while on the road. The cold and rain are often a distraction and hazard for drivers and could lead to accidents. Officials with the Laredo Fire Department say to drive slow and always buckle up. “Make sure that your car is prepared for the winter weather. Make sure your tires are adequately threaded. We also want to make sure that we’re aware of our surroundings, which is always important while driving. Even more important during inclement weather situations like today,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO