Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans

By Lauren Merola
 5 days ago

The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator , Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday.

With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback.

The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris Streveler — with none proving to be the franchise savior. When interviewing potential offensive coordinators, Jets coach Robert Saleh said the quarterback position dominated the conversation.

"The quarterback position, obviously, with all the different interviews, was the No. 1 concern," Saleh said. "Rightfully so. It was simple, we're committed to finding a veteran. We didn't get into names."

While the plan is to trade for a veteran quarterback, Saleh said the organization will continue to develop Wilson, who just completed a tumultuous second year.

Hackett was fired this season in his first year as the Denver Broncos coach after starting the season 4-11. Hackett was the offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14).

The key line on his resume: Green Bay Packers.

Hackett and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found success together when Rodgers was named the NFL MVP in back-to-back seasons during Hackett's two years with the organization. Their preexisting relationship could be the selling point in a much-rumored trade for the 39-year-old veteran.

The Jets have young and exciting talent in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running backs Breece Hall and Zonovan Knight, and Rodgers knows it.

On the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers praised the Jets offensive arsenal while recalling a 2021 pre-season practice against them.

"I think the first year, they literally had no players," Rodgers said. "They came to practice against us and I was like, ‘The defense can play and the offense needs some more players.’ Then [in 2022] they added a young receiver (Wilson) from Ohio State, is it? And got a tight end from the Bengals (C.J. Uzomah), I believe. They picked up a running back (Hall) who was pretty damn good last year."

The Jets defense allowed 311.1 yards per game in 2022, which ranked fourth in the league. They made a league seventh-best 45 sacks behind defensive lineman Quinnen Williams' 12-sack boost.

But the offense struggled without a consistent quarterback. Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker were also struck from the lineup when they both suffered season-ending injuries in Week 7.

Before the bye week (Week 10), the Jets rushed for 1,044 yards and scored 196 points. From Weeks 11-18, they nearly halved both, posting 642 rush yards and 100 points.

The Jets return a handful of injured players in 2023. Fans hope they're only one veteran quarterback away from ending the league worst 12-year playoff drought — and would likely feel a lot better if that player is Rodgers.

