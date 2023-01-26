ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Vinton County Commission Hires Dog Warden

By By Miles Layton Editor
 5 days ago

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission hired a new dog warden Tuesday.

Last week, commissioners interviewed several candidates before deciding that Bill Cox of Hamden is the best candidate for the job. Commission also hired a part-time dog warden, Michael Klein.

“I believe they will do a good job,” Commissioner Mark Fout said. “I think they both understand we want results. The part time help should break the ice and help get the dog problems headed in the right direction.”

The job vacancy was created in December when Laurie Cardillo left the job as dog warden.

Cox has extensive experience as a dog trainer.

“I’m here for the dogs and people of Vinton County,” he said.

Dog pound has reopened and is taking calls.

In recent months, the county’s dog problem has been front and center on the commissioners’ minds. Dogs have been being reported loose and some animals have been neglected, malnourished. Dog bites have been reported. In November, Eva Simons was seriously injured when three pitbull-mix dogs attacked her as she was biking on Shea Road near Lake Hope.

“We’re going to try to do what we can to solve the county’s dog problem,” said Cox who began serving as dog warden Tuesday afternoon.

In related news, the county has extended its deadline for purchasing dog licenses from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15.

In other commission news, county Emergency Management Agency Director William Faught said the county bought a trailer through a $9,300 grant from Homeland Security to hold items that are being held at the McArthur Fire Department that are used by the Regional HAZMAT Team which many area fire fighters are part of and respond anywhere in Region #7.

“The trailer is replacing an older smaller trailer and we would like to see it put into service in the next 30 to 60 days,” Faught said. “There is still a good bit of work that the McArthur FD folks will have to complete before it goes into service.”

The trailer was purchased locally from Montgomery Trailer Service in Wilkesville.

In other matters, there was a public hearing Jan. 17 to inform folks that the county is applying for $460,000 in grant funding to revamp the old county garage for a better EMS station.

“We do one public hearing at the beginning of the year saying the county is eligible for CDBG funds from different programs,” Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said. “Then when we actually intend to apply for a specific grant, we do a second public hearing.”

