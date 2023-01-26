Read full article on original website
EverWest Opens NJ Property Management Office
In light of its continued portfolio growth, EverWest Real Estate Investors of Denver, Colorado, has hired industry veteran Dave Jarvis as director of property management overseeing New York and New Jersey, and has opened a new regional property management office in Woodcliff Lake. The new office will support a growing property management portfolio of local EverWest industrial product and upcoming development, much of which has been acquired or initiated within the last 24 months.
Maiorino to Lead New Asset-Based Lending Group at First Bank
Hamilton-based First Bank has opened a new specialty financing group that will provide more options for business owners and entrepreneurs today. Michael Maiorino will head the asset-based lending unit as president. Maiorino has worked in specialty financing since the 1980s, building out similar businesses for several banks. He has held...
Cenlar Names Daras CEO and President
Cenlar FSB announced today that D. James “Jim” Daras has been named CEO and president of the Ewing-based financial institution. “Jim is an accomplished and exceptional executive leader with a great deal of experience who will ensure Cenlar continues its commitment to providing high quality service to our customers,” said Chairman of the Board Dave Applegate.
