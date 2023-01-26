Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
Planning an Outdoor Wedding? This Maine Mobile Bar is Perfect For You
Food trucks are pretty commonplace in the biggest cities in Maine like Portland, but that doesn't mean they're only there. I mean, they have wheels right? So how cool would it be to have one of these trucks at your outdoor wedding this summer, but instead of serving food, they're serving adult beverages?
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
WMTW
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
star977.com
Local News 01/30/23
Theft Ring Responsible for Hancock, Waldo, York County Break-ins (Hancock County) Recent thefts in Hancock, Waldo, and York Counties are likely the work of a traveling theft ring. Authorities say the string of break-ins began in December at YMCA’s in the three counties and have continued into January. Officials say the gang is linked to an operation that has targeted cars in parking lots nationwide for at least seven years. The thieves typically steal wallets and checkbooks and then assume the person’s identity to cash checks, usually in another state. The so-called Felony Lane Gang first popped up in Maine in Belfast in 2015.
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery
BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
