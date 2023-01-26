ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Related
92 Moose

Hang On! You Could Own This Successful Maine Ropes Course

In addition to agriculture and aquaculture, one of the biggest industries in Maine is tourism. In fact, depending on how wide you go with the industry (what businesses you include), tourism can be considered the biggest industry. If you have been re-evaluating your life and thinking about making a change,...
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
star977.com

Local News 01/30/23

Theft Ring Responsible for Hancock, Waldo, York County Break-ins (Hancock County) Recent thefts in Hancock, Waldo, and York Counties are likely the work of a traveling theft ring. Authorities say the string of break-ins began in December at YMCA’s in the three counties and have continued into January. Officials say the gang is linked to an operation that has targeted cars in parking lots nationwide for at least seven years. The thieves typically steal wallets and checkbooks and then assume the person’s identity to cash checks, usually in another state. The so-called Felony Lane Gang first popped up in Maine in Belfast in 2015.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery

BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
BATH, ME
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February

There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
SACO, ME

