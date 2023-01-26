ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF0P8_0kSNoKia00

Bridgeport couple Mary and Lenny Green are celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary - having been married for 45 years - so this National Spouses Day was extra special for them.

The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.

MORE: Valentine’s Day on a budget: Tips to create an inexpensive holiday

They say the secret of their longevity is being patient, understanding, forgiving and committed to the lifelong journey of marriage that they love honor and respect.

The couple says their faith in God and friendship with each other has kept the bond strong through the years.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades

Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words ​“WING” and ​“STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘We fear for our lives if he gets out’: Waterbury family urges parole board to keep son’s killer in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
WATERBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy