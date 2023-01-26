Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day

Bridgeport couple Mary and Lenny Green are celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary - having been married for 45 years - so this National Spouses Day was extra special for them.



The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.

MORE: Valentine’s Day on a budget: Tips to create an inexpensive holiday

They say the secret of their longevity is being patient, understanding, forgiving and committed to the lifelong journey of marriage that they love honor and respect.



The couple says their faith in God and friendship with each other has kept the bond strong through the years.