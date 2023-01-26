Read full article on original website
Lady Warriors With The Conference Win
The Lady Warrior Basketball team got its first Conference win on Friday with a 45-31 win over rival Thermopolis. Worland’s defense was outstanding to begin the first half holding the Lady Bobcats to 9 points in the opening 2 periods. Yahaira Aguayo matched Thermopolis’s output with 9 points of...
Warriors Basketball Keeps Stacking Wins
The Worland Warrior Basketball team is on a 9-game win streak with the 67-41 win over Conference Rival Friday Night. Thermopolis opened the game with a 3-pointer from Gavin Schumway that nearly blew the roof off of Bobcat Gym. Worland would rally and take a 16-7 lead to end the...
Rod Litzel Retires After 34 Years with Johnson County Weed and Pest
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is know for its great members who continuously work hard to manage invasive species. Since 1973, supervisors and staff with districts across the state have provided years of service to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful. That’s especially true of Rod Litzel, who recently retired as district supervisor with the Johnson County Weed and Pest after working there for 34 years.
