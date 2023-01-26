The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is know for its great members who continuously work hard to manage invasive species. Since 1973, supervisors and staff with districts across the state have provided years of service to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful. That’s especially true of Rod Litzel, who recently retired as district supervisor with the Johnson County Weed and Pest after working there for 34 years.

