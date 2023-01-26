ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull group mobilizes against synthetic THC in town

TRUMBULL — The town's cannabis moratorium has so far blocked the sale of the recently legalized product in town. But the substance, and similar synthetic products, is still a concern, according to Melissa McGarry. "There are all these synthetic versions of THC, that are have emerged in the market...
TRUMBULL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull, New Milford, Xavier wrestling claim tournament titles

Fewer than 14 points separated the top four teams, with Trumbull squeaking out a narrow victory at the Connecticut Challenge Saturday in Southington. The Eagles, who had two individual champions and six wrestlers in the top three, scored 148.5 points to edge runner-up Ludlowe, who scored 145.5 with one champion and seven top-four finishes. Host Southington scored 138.5, and East Providence (RI) scored 135.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property

A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
PRESTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT

TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Letter: Thanks for diversity, equity, inclusion coverage

Last week was a busy news week in Trumbull as was evidenced by the number of important stories on the front page of The Trumbull Times. I want to thank you for giving the story about implicit bias training for our town employees top billing among your headlines. The EDIT...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Broadbridge Road restaurant employee forced to aid armed robbers in stealing from workplace, Bridgeport officials say

BRIDGEPORT — A restaurant worker was forced to aid a pair of armed robbers in stealing from her workplace Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Bridgeport emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the owner of The Original Vazzy’s, a restaurant located at 513 Broadbridge Road, at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management, said Tuesday evening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Sassy Thornton Wilder and his sister

Not a Midas-touch but a Pulitzer-touch is what her brother displayed three times. She was 76 when I met her and I was 31, not quite like the movie “Harold and Maude,” but close. I promised myself I would listen if she wanted to speak about her famous...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man in his 20s critically wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a shooting near the West Hartford line that left a man in critical condition early Tuesday. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT

