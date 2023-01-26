Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Commission gets to work on update to New Haven charter with guidance from former alder, corporation counsel
NEW HAVEN — Members of the city's new Charter Revision Commission received a crash course in what they can and cannot do, as they sat down this week with the attorney guiding them through the process of bringing New Haven's government up to date. In Connecticut, municipalities "can only...
trumbulltimes.com
Worker seriously hurt after falling through Stratford bridge under construction, official says
STRATFORD — A worker suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after she fell through a hole in the Washington Bridge, plummeting as much as 50 feet to a construction barge below, according to the fire department. Firefighters used ropes to rescue the 55-year-old woman who was placed on a fire...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull group mobilizes against synthetic THC in town
TRUMBULL — The town's cannabis moratorium has so far blocked the sale of the recently legalized product in town. But the substance, and similar synthetic products, is still a concern, according to Melissa McGarry. "There are all these synthetic versions of THC, that are have emerged in the market...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: Heroes live quietly among us in Westport; here are some
The other day, I met Ben Pepper. He’s lived in Westport since 1958. I moved here as a toddler with my parents two years earlier. Yet in nearly 70 years, I’d never heard his name. What a shame. He’s a remarkable man. Five months shy of 100 years...
trumbulltimes.com
Al Zamary, Trumbull business owner and police commissioner, remembered for his quiet kindness
TRUMBULL — Al Zamary was a long-time figure in town, running a Main Street market and serving on the Police Commission. For his daughter, Michele Zamary Mirmina, Al Zamary was the man who made Sundays at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church feel like home. "I don't think it's really...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull, New Milford, Xavier wrestling claim tournament titles
Fewer than 14 points separated the top four teams, with Trumbull squeaking out a narrow victory at the Connecticut Challenge Saturday in Southington. The Eagles, who had two individual champions and six wrestlers in the top three, scored 148.5 points to edge runner-up Ludlowe, who scored 145.5 with one champion and seven top-four finishes. Host Southington scored 138.5, and East Providence (RI) scored 135.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
trumbulltimes.com
Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT
TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.
trumbulltimes.com
Jodi Latina, WTNH's chief political correspondent, to leave for Central Connecticut State University position
WTNH chief political correspondent Jodi Latina will depart from the station Feb. 10 to pursue a role outside of the newsroom, according to a tweet shared by the newscaster. According to The Laurel, Latina will join Central Connecticut State University in New Britain as associate vice president of marketing and communications.
trumbulltimes.com
Fugitive wanted in NY attempted homicide found hiding under clothes in Hartford basement, official says
HARTFORD — A fugitive who police say shot someone in New York City during an argument over a parking space was found hiding under a pile of clothes in the basement of a city home on Tuesday, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said. Jason Bernard, 41, was taken into custody...
East Hartford man held in suspected crack sales in Glastonbury
An East Hartford man is being held on $200,000 bond while facing accusations that he twice sold small amounts of suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in Glastonbury late last year, then showed up at a meeting in January prepared to sell a good deal more crack. DEFENDANTS:...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem,...
trumbulltimes.com
Letter: Thanks for diversity, equity, inclusion coverage
Last week was a busy news week in Trumbull as was evidenced by the number of important stories on the front page of The Trumbull Times. I want to thank you for giving the story about implicit bias training for our town employees top billing among your headlines. The EDIT...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
trumbulltimes.com
Broadbridge Road restaurant employee forced to aid armed robbers in stealing from workplace, Bridgeport officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A restaurant worker was forced to aid a pair of armed robbers in stealing from her workplace Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Bridgeport emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the owner of The Original Vazzy’s, a restaurant located at 513 Broadbridge Road, at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management, said Tuesday evening.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Sassy Thornton Wilder and his sister
Not a Midas-touch but a Pulitzer-touch is what her brother displayed three times. She was 76 when I met her and I was 31, not quite like the movie “Harold and Maude,” but close. I promised myself I would listen if she wanted to speak about her famous...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man in his 20s critically wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a shooting near the West Hartford line that left a man in critical condition early Tuesday. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
"Connecticut" huskies rescued from interstate
Two “Connecticut” huskies were rescued after being spotted crossing several lanes of traffic during the afternoon on I-95 in Bridgeport and taken to animal control
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
