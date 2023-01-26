Canadian Chain BeaverTails May Be Coming to Hollywood

With only a few locations this side of the border, Canadian chain BeaverTails can be hard for Americans to find. The brand’s pastries are described as “irresistibly delicious, artisanal Canadian pastry, always there to share special moments that make lifelong memories,” and recently submitted plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be looking to start serving them up at a location here in South Florida, at 905 N Broadwalk in Hollywood .

BeaverTails pastries come in varieties like Hazel Amour ( Chocolate hazelnut spread with a dusting of icing sugar ), Avalanche ( Cheesecake spread, Skor bits and caramel sauce ) and Triple Trip ( Chocolate hazelnut spread, peanut butter, and Reese’s Pieces ). The brand also serves beverages like Classic Lemonade and Hot Chocolate, plus ice cream on a cone or in a cup.

A “Feed Your Hunger” menu of savory dishes includes the Beaverdog, which is a hot dog wrapped in the brand’s signature pastry, along with Poutine and the Poutail: Poutine served on top of a BeaverTails pastry.

BeaverTails Master LLC is behind the LLC attached to the plan review paperwork, which was submitted by Skyla Capital , a Quebec-based management and development company that operates BeaverTails locations. What Now reached out on Thursday morning to Skyla Capital owner Audrey L’heureux . L’heureux was not immediately available to comment.

