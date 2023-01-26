Class of 2023 JUCO Guard Koron Davis Commits to Louisville

The shooting guard from Indiana was offered by the Cardinals earlier this month, and is their third commitment in the 2023 cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has finally landed an impact guard in the Class of 2023.

Koron Davis, a standout combo guard in the JUCO ranks for Los Angeles Southwest, announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

“I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like a family to me,” Davis told On3's Joe Tipton . “Head coach Kenny Payne flew in to see me and kept it real with me and made my mother happy. I just want to do whatever to make my mom happy. Where I come from, kids don’t get to play at the next level.”

Davis' recruitment and subsequent commitment to Louisville progressed extremely quickly, as he was offered a scholarship by Payne and his staff just 10 days ago. He told 247Sports after receiving the offer that he had planned to make a visit for a game sometime in the near future.

The 6-foot-7 guard might not currently be a nationally recognized JUCO prospect, but he has proven himself to be a prolific scorer and playmaker. 18 games into his sophomore season at LA Southwest, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, with his scoring mark ranking second in the California Community College Athletic Association.

He's also shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 36.5 percent on three-point attempts and 81.4 percent at the free throw line.

The Gary, Ind. native spent his freshman season with Paris (Tex.) Community College, where he averaged 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, getting named Second-Team All-Region for his efforts. He played his high school ball at Gary (Ind.) Bowman Academy.

Louisville does have a pair of Class of 2023 signees in La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr., but have struggled to land backcourt prospects in this cycle. Guard targets such as D.J. Wagner, A.J. Johnson, George Washington III and others were all high on Louisville's big board, only for them to spurn the Cardinals and chose other schools in the end.

Given the roster construction of the current team and their struggles, landing several playmaking guards for next season is one of Payne's top offseason priorities. With most 2023 prospects already committed or signed elsewhere, Payne will have to primarily work the transfer portal and the JUCO ranks to build next season's roster once the offseason gets here, and landing Davis is a good first step ahead of the offseason.

(Photo of Koron Davis via Twitter)

