Ohio State football struck gold in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday when the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American for the Rebels after racking up 37 total tackles and five pass breakups across 13 games (10 starts). He was ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal and chose the Buckeyes over interest from Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee, among others.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO