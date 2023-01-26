ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison Igbinosun transfer: Ohio State landing Ole Miss CB, portal's No. 1 available, seen by media as big win

Ohio State football struck gold in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday when the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American for the Rebels after racking up 37 total tackles and five pass breakups across 13 games (10 starts). He was ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 available player in the transfer portal and chose the Buckeyes over interest from Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee, among others.
