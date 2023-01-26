ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

james gerber
5d ago

These two have no morals. They now want Americans to support them when they both lied under oath. They don't even belong in any government office.

John Kane
5d ago

Schiff has claimed to have clear evidence of illegal activity and failed to present that evidence so often that he has become the congressional equivalent of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf"IMHO, he is a reprehensible person with no allegiance to the truth.How anyone would entrust him with their vote is puzzling at best.There are doubtless many qualified democratic candidates of much higher integrity... so why settle for this sheister

John
4d ago

Schiff lied about having evidence about Trump/Russian collusion ,Swalwell working with a known Chinese spy . Both should feel lucky that they are not facing charges !

