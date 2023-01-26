Read full article on original website
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
Citing ‘dangerously low’ overnight temps, county opens emergency shelter
SALT LAKE CITY — The Central City Recreation Center at 615 South 300 East in Salt Lake City will be used as an emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness while below-freezing temperatures persist. The office of the Salt Lake County Mayor announced on Monday night that extra housing would...
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Why is there an increase of wildlife in SLC neighborhoods?
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve seen an increase in wildlife in your neighborhoods, you’re not the only one. Cold weather and snow is moving wildlife from the mountains into the valleys. An elk herd crossing I-80 and a coyote in Rose Park are just two recent...
Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
The road home is in need of donations and volunteers this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — Cooler temperatures leave the homeless and unhoused service providers vulnerable. Road Home community coordination director Karissa Guthrie says they are in need of cold weather clothing and hand warmers most. These providers are always in need of donations no matter the season, however freezing temperatures...
Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 600 North and 1200 West in the Rose Park area. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle turning to go East on 600 North hit the man, according to Michelle Peterson, Detective with Salt Lake City Police.
South Jordan could see new housing development
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
Two employees found unconscious at Northrop Grumman, died later at hospital
WEST VALLEY, Utah — Two employees were reported unconscious at Northrop Grumman Space Systems at 6478 West 5400 South in West Valley City on Monday, Jan. 30. An official from the West Valley City Fire and Police Departments said they attempted life-saving measures, then transported the two employees to the hospital. Later, both employees were pronounced dead.
Head on collision reported, State Route 73 closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are reporting a head-on collision resulting in life flight assistance. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s office said the collision occurred at SR 73 just east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. Cannon said the highway will likely be shut down for at least half...
Used car prices dropping but supply still low
SALT LAKE CITY — Used car prices are finally starting to come down. While this is good news for consumers, used car dealerships like Carvana are laying off employees. The New York Times reported that the company recently reported a quarterly loss of more than $500 million. Additionally, it laid off 4,000 employees.
Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
Suspect still at large after double homicide in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in Taylorsville overnight. According to Sgt. Neal with the Taylorsville Police Department, a call of shots fired in the area of 4545 South and Atherton Dr. came in around 11:30 p.m on Monday. Authorities arrived within minutes and...
Centerville Police restate “guardian over warrior” mantra
CENTERVILLE, Utah — After the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, a concerned Centerville resident sparked a conversation with the Centerville Police Department (CPD). That citizen wanted to ensure that Centerville police are up to date with crisis control training. “What are we doing right here in Centerville to...
