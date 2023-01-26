Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Brewers Sign Monte Harrison To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have signed outfielder Monte Harrison to a minor league deal, reports Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Harrison has received an invitation to major league Spring Training. Harrison, 27, returns to his original organization, as the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft....
Diamondbacks Re-Sign Jake Hager To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks have re-signed infielder Jake Hager to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training, as announced over the weekend by the Triple-A Reno Aces. Hager spent the majority of the 2022 season with Reno and slashed .261/.342/.391 with five home runs and eight stolen bases in his 303 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. He also got into 28 games at the MLB level and batted .240/.345/.280 with zero homers and zero steals across 59 plate appearances with the D-backs.
Nationals Sign Wily Peralta To Minor League Deal
The Nationals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran right-hander Wily Peralta to a minor league contract. He’s been invited to Major League camp this spring, per the team. Peralta, 33, was a starter early in his career with the Brewers but has pitched primarily out of the bullpen...
Royals, Ryan Goins Agree To Minor League Deal
The Royals are bringing veteran infielder Ryan Goins back to the organization on a minor league contract, per the transaction log at MLB.com. Goins, an Octagon client, spent the 2018 season with Kansas City as well. Goins hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since the truncated 2020 season, when he...
2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis looking for new position amid Carlos Correa signing
The Twins were leading the American League Central division for much of 2022. However, injuries mounted throughout the season and the Guardians surpassed them for good in September, eventually finishing 14 games ahead of Minnesota. Better health and depth will be key for the Twins if they are to have better results this year, and the club even went so far as to hire a new head athletic trainer, getting Nick Paparesta to jump over from the A’s. “I think he’s going to have a huge impact,” manager Rocco Baldelli told Dan Hayes of The Athletic recently. “I’m not just confident of it — I know he’s going to have a huge impact in what goes on inside those doors.”
Dodgers avoid arbitration with All-Star ace
The Dodgers and right-hander Tony Gonsolin have signed a two-year, $6.65M contract to avoid arbitration, the team announced. The deal doesn’t affect the club’s window of team control, as he’s still controllable through the 2026 season. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports the financial breakdown for the...
D-backs, Jandel Gustave Agree To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Jandel Gustave, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. He’ll be invited to big league camp this spring. The 30-year-old Gustave has spent the past two seasons with the Brewers, turning in solid bottom-line results despite some shakier secondary marks. Gustave carries a 3.69 ERA in 46 1/3 innings over 41 games with Milwaukee dating back to 2021, and he’s averaged a hearty 96.7 mph on his heater during that time. Fielding-independent marks are a bit more skeptical of his efforts, albeit not overwhelmingly so (4.52 FIP, 3.94 SIERA).
Rangers GM Chris Young discusses closer options
The Rangers were active this offseason in overhauling their rotation for 2023. Martín Pérez was set to hit free agency but was given a $19.65M qualifying offer that he accepted to return. The club also signed free agents Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, in addition to acquiring Jake Odorizzi from Atlanta.
Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to deal
The Giants have reached a deal with catcher Roberto Perez, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter links). It seems as though the Red Sox were the other finalist for Perez’s services, as Boston “made an aggressive bid” for the veteran backstop. The Pirates (Perez’s former team)...
Mariners Claim Tayler Saucedo, Designate J.B. Bukauskas
The Mariners announced that they have claimed left-hander Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Mets. He was recently designated for assignment when the Mets signed Tommy Pham. In a corresponding move to get Saucedo onto Seattle’s roster, right-hander J.B. Bukauskas was designated for assignment. Saucedo, 30 in June, was...
Longtime Dodger scout Ralph Avila passes away at 92
Longtime Dodgers scout Ralph Avila passed away on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 92 years old. Avila, the father of former Tigers general manager Al Avila and grandfather of longtime MLB catcher Alex Avila, was first hired by the Dodgers in 1970 as a scout in Latin America. As Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register notes, Ralph Avila was the signing scout when L.A. first landed Pedro Martínez as an amateur out of the Dominican Republic. The Hall of Fame right-hander was one of a number of players Avila brought into the organization over a scouting career that lasted three decades.
A free-agent profile for RHP Dylan Bundy
There has been very little chatter on free agent right-hander Dylan Bundy since the Twins declined his $11 million club option for 2023 back in early November. The 30-year-old managed to stay mostly healthy last season in Minnesota, outside of a short COVID-19 IL stint in May, but that run of better health didn’t exactly yield the kind of bounceback campaign that the Twins — and now other teams — were looking for.
Who did Astros interview before hiring GM Dana Brown?
Before the Astros hired Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team also interviewed one of Brown’s co-workers from the Braves front office in special assistant of scouting operations Jonathan Schuerholz, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Schuerholz played six seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system (from 2002-07) before moving into a minor league instructor role for the next seven seasons, and then in the front office since October 2014 in assistant director roles in the player development and scouting departments.
Longtime reliever Darren O'Day announces retirement
Right-hander Darren O’Day announced his retirement from baseball on his personal Twitter account on Monday morning. “The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” wrote the 40-year-old submarine reliever. “When I started in 2006, I didn’t know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until someone told me otherwise. I hope anyone out there who does things a little different can find inspiration in my story.”
White Sox Claim A.J. Alexy From Twins
The White Sox announced that they have claimed right-hander A.J. Alexy off waivers from the Twins. He had been designated for assignment by Minnesota last week when that club acquired Michael A. Taylor from the Royals. Alexy, 25 in April, was with the Rangers for the past few years, coming...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0