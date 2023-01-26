Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Marcia Parson Thompson – Services 2/2/23 At 1 P.M.
Marcia Parson Thompson of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Marcia Thompson is Thursday from 11 until 1 at Follis &...
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Cantrell – Service 2/4/23 11 a.m.
Margaret Cantrell of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 66. The funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. There will be two visitation periods: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to...
mymoinfo.com
Anita Ann Anderson – Arrangements Pending
Anita Ann Anderson of Belgrade died Thursday at the age of 63. Arrangements are pending at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper — Service 2/4/23 Noon
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper of Crystal City passed away Friday, January 27th, he was 94 years old. The visitation for Gene Cooper will be Saturday (2/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
mymoinfo.com
Larry James LaRose Sr. — Service 1/31/23 10 A.M.
Larry James LaRose, Sr. of Festus passed away Wednesday, January 25th, he was 82 years old. The funeral services for Lary LaRose Sr. will be Tuesday (1/31) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Hematite Methodist Cemetery. The visitation will be Monday (1/30) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Merlin Orville Kasten – Service 2/3/23 10:30 a.m.
Merlin Orville Kasten of Perryville died Friday at the age of 89. His funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville with burial in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perrvyille. Visitation is Friday morning at 9 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home....
mymoinfo.com
Thelma Mae Rawlins – Service – 02/01/23 at 11 a.m.
Thelma Mae Rawlins of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemtery in Leadington. Visitation for Thelma Rawlins is Tuesday evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Patsy Parsley – Service – 02/01/23 at 2:30 p.m.
Patsy Parsley of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Simmons Cemetery. Visitation for Patsy Parsley is Wednesday from noon until 2:30 at the Wilson Funeral Home in...
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Claudette Brunson – Celebration of Life – 02/04/23 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Claudette Brunson of Park Hills died January 27th at the age of 75. A celebration of life will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Desloge V.F.W. at 399 West Oak Street.
mymoinfo.com
New Parks & Rec Director Hard At Work in Park Hills
(Park Hills) The new Park Hills Parks and Recreation director introduced himself to the city council and other city leaders last week. Matt Barton of Bonne Terre takes the director’s position and he’s already hard at work. Barton’s preparing for activities when the weather warms up in the...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
mymoinfo.com
SoutheastHealth intends to join Mercy Health Network
(Cape Girardeau; Southeast, Mo) SoutheastHealth has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy to join the health system as a full member. Joe Poelker is a Senior Media Relations Specialist for Mercy hospital. He says the letter of intent culminates a search process involving the SoutheastHealth selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEalth System board of directors.
mymoinfo.com
Dr. McCaffrey named co-chair of GSL Investor Council
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey was recently named co-chair of the Greater St. Louis, Inc. (GSL) Investor Council. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says Dr. McCaffrey becoming co-chair of the GSL is really a big deal. My MO Info · KJ012723C.WAV. GSL was formed through the combination...
mymoinfo.com
Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In Two Jefferson County Accidents
(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Part 4 History of Southeast Missouri Mining Tuesday in Ironton
(Ironton) Ozark Regional Library in Ironton will host an interesting discussion Tuesday night on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. Part 4 of this series will be hosted by Jim Palmer, who is retired from the Missouri Geological Survey and currently a specialist for the current Doe Run Lead Mining Company.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Approves Sidewalk Work
(Farmington) The city of Farmington is moving ahead with a sidewalk improvement project. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this latest project is a long time coming. There’s no word yet as to when that project will begin, but Beavers says it’ll be 2024 before the work is complete. The city council approved the contract at it’s January meeting.
mymoinfo.com
Most of Area Back In Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory For Second Round
(Farmington) Unfortunately, the winter weather is not quite done just yet. Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Shannon counties have a new Winter Storm Warning in effect. Also, all other counties in the listening area are under a Winter Weather Advisory, except for Jefferson County. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
Comments / 0