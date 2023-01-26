ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
WALLINGFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops

WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

