4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
darientimes.com
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops
WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
darientimes.com
Video shows woman fight off purse-snatcher as police warn of violent thefts outside CT stores
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two days after a woman was dragged by a purse-snatcher in broad daylight — an incident captured on video — a 71-year-old was knocked to the ground outside a Connecticut Walmart on Monday, police said. Police said...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
darientimes.com
Police: Armed intruders break into Bridgeport home with woman and kids inside
BRIDGEPORT — Police continue to investigate an armed home invasion in the 600 block of Brooks Street on Monday morning, a city official said. A woman and her two children were inside the home when the incident occurred, according to city emergency spokesperson Scott Appleby. Emergency dispatchers received a...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
darientimes.com
Police: Suspects sought in failed purse-snatching outside Wallingford Stop & Shop
WALLINGFORD — Police on Sunday urged residents to use caution while shopping at local stores and filling up their cars with gas after a pair of thieves attempted to steal a woman’s purse outside a grocery store. The failed robbery took place shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday in...
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot
A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport. Updated: 23 hours ago. The CT Airport...
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
NECN
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
Eyewitness News
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
Police: Teen found with gun at Manchester High
Manchester police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in the Manchester High School parking lot carrying a loaded handgun. Officers say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident Friday night of a serious assault.
East Hartford man held in suspected crack sales in Glastonbury
An East Hartford man is being held on $200,000 bond while facing accusations that he twice sold small amounts of suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in Glastonbury late last year, then showed up at a meeting in January prepared to sell a good deal more crack. DEFENDANTS:...
