OKC Thunder's Losing Record Doesn’t Tell the Full Story

Oklahoma City may have a losing record, but they continue to play much better than it shows.

Numbers don’t lie — Oklahoma City is a competitive young team with a chance at a playoff spot.

After a tough loss to the Hawks on Wednesday due to a lackluster defensive performance, the Thunder are a half-game out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. They're also just two games below .500 on the season.

Oklahoma City has improved in nearly every statistical category from a season ago, already matching their win total with more than half the season remaining.

The Thunder, despite having a losing record, have been ultra-competitive in games against the top teams in the league and continue to play in close games each night. The team has a point differential of +0.9. They are one of just four teams in the league with a positive point differential and a losing record.

The OKC offense has shown immense improvement all season, but especially since the calendar flipped over to 2023. This season, OKC is averaging 116.9 points per game. Overall the Thunder rank seventh in the NBA in points per game, but are down to 19th in offensive rating. Still, both are vast improvements from a season ago.

A major reason for the improved offense is the Thunder’s 3-point shooting. OKC ranks 15th in the league currently, up from last place a season ago.

On the defensive end OKC is allowing 116 points per game, but do rank ninth in defensive rating.

The combination of the teams offensive and defensive play styles leads to more close games, which has played both ways for OKC recently. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has helped OKC pull out plenty of tight contests this season, but the Thunder have also lost their fair share of close games.

This season the Thunder’s goal was to simply be improved, and they’ve done that. Despite the losing record OKC is playing competitive games against title contenders and fighting for a possible playoff spot this season.

