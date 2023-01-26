ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Woman, 29, allegedly posed as student at New Jersey high school

By Mira Wassef
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk8nR_0kSNdNl400

NEW JERSEY ( WPIX ) – A 29-year-old woman allegedly used a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student at a New Jersey high school last week, officials said Thursday.

Hyejeong Shin was arrested Tuesday and charged with providing a false government document after registering at New Brunswick High School, according to the New Brunswick Police Department.

“Ms. Shin provided a false birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high school student,” police said.

No whisky in bottles? Fireball sued for $5M, accused of misleading customers

Dr. Aubrey Johnson, superintendent of New Brunswick Schools, said school officials discovered the scheme while conducting their normal vetting process.

New Jersey law requires schools to admit students without documentation or information on immigration status until their identity is confirmed, Johnson said. The student then has 30 days to provide the necessary paperwork.

“Last week, an adult female posing as a student filed false documents and so gained provisional admittance to our high school,” Johnson said in a statement to Nexstar’s WPIX.” Following the established protocols that are part of our vetting process, members of our staff discovered the deception and promptly barred her from entering any district property.

“The well-being of our students, staff, and community are of utmost importance to us, and we will continue working with the police department and our other partners in addressing this matter,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s statement did not specify how long Shin allegedly attended the school before she was barred from the facility, though ABC News reported that it had been four days, citing a comment Johnson made at a school board meeting earlier this week.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

A spokesperson for the Middlesex County prosecutor said the office had not yet received the case, as the New Brunswick Police Department was still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Clearfield Regional Police Department launching in March

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On March 5th the Clearfield Regional Police Department is set to replace the separate police departments of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. Officials say this has been in the works since about 2003 but with the right commission and the right support, a merger is finally happening.  “So we were […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband

A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
WTAJ

Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
New York Post

Ex-con nabbed in slaying of NYC grandmother ID’d via stolen bag: docs

The ex-con charged in the shocking killing of a beloved Manhattan grandmother found bound and gagged in her apartment was identified through a green rolling shopping cart he took from the victim’s home, new court documents reveal. Terrence Moore, 53, was charged earlier this week with burglary and murder in the death of Maria Hernandez, 74, who was found beaten and asphyxiated at her Upper West Side home on Jan. 18. Moore, who is on lifetime parole for a prior murder conviction, is believed to have broken into Hernandez’s West 83rd Street building and committed the heinous crime alongside suspect Lashawn Mackey,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abdul Ghani

15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.
BRONX, NY
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy