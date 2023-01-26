SI Swim Search Model Ally Courtnall Announces Pregnancy With Emotional Video

The model is expecting her first child with her husband, NFL linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Ally Courtnall and Eric Kendricks. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Ally Courtnall is pregnant.

The SI Swimsuit model is expecting her first baby with her husband, NFL star Eric Kendricks. She made the announcement to her 81,000 followers with an adorable Instagram reel on Jan. 26.

The video began with Courtnall breaking the news to the Vikings linebacker. He came home to a pregnancy test on the dining table and his face immediately filled with joy and emotion.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret🤭,” the couple, who got married last July, captioned their joint post. “Baby K coming 🔜.” The video was set to the sweet melody of Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part (feat. H.E.R.).”

The following clips featured close friends and family reacting to the news with excited screams and happy tears. A snippet halfway through the video showed Kendricks frozen with his mouth open still processing the news. “ERIC STILL SHOCKED,” the screen read with a laughing emoji.

A final shot in the video included an ultrasound accompanied by text that said, “BABY KENDRICKS COMING SOON …..🥰.”

Tons of friends and celebrities ran to the comments to show support and congratulate the couple.

“IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!! congratssss!!!!!!😭😭😭,” gushed 2021 SI Swim Search finalist Ella Halikas . “Love you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️ going to make the best parents!!!”

“OH MY GOD SHUT UP,” wrote fellow SI Swimsuit model Summer Wilson . “OMG OMG TEXTING YOU!!!!!!!!!”

“Cannot wait to meet Baby K!!!😍,” piped in Haley Palve , while Vale Genta commented, “I’m yelling screaming crying SOOOO HAPPY.”

“this video is not for the weak,” chimed in DJ Millie . “😭😭😭😭 congrats you guys!”

“AHHHHHHHH!!!!! So so so beyond happy for you and your family 😭🥰🥰,” Emily Karlsson added. “congratulations❤️ going to be the most beautiful baby ever!!!”

“Crying! 😭😭😭😭 ally I’m so happy for you both, you’re going to be the best mama ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Alyssa Lynch .

“The video of you showing @erickendricks54 is my favorite thing on this planet 😂❤️,” said Helen Owen . “I AM CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN!!! Baby K!!!”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!