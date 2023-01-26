ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

SI Swim Search Model Ally Courtnall Announces Pregnancy With Emotional Video

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt6z0_0kSNd8bQ00

The model is expecting her first child with her husband, NFL linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Ally Courtnall and Eric Kendricks.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Ally Courtnall is pregnant.

The SI Swimsuit model is expecting her first baby with her husband, NFL star Eric Kendricks. She made the announcement to her 81,000 followers with an adorable Instagram reel on Jan. 26.

The video began with Courtnall breaking the news to the Vikings linebacker. He came home to a pregnancy test on the dining table and his face immediately filled with joy and emotion.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret🤭,” the couple, who got married last July, captioned their joint post. “Baby K coming 🔜.” The video was set to the sweet melody of Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part (feat. H.E.R.).”

The following clips featured close friends and family reacting to the news with excited screams and happy tears. A snippet halfway through the video showed Kendricks frozen with his mouth open still processing the news. “ERIC STILL SHOCKED,” the screen read with a laughing emoji.

A final shot in the video included an ultrasound accompanied by text that said, “BABY KENDRICKS COMING SOON …..🥰.”

Tons of friends and celebrities ran to the comments to show support and congratulate the couple.

“IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!! congratssss!!!!!!😭😭😭,” gushed 2021 SI Swim Search finalist Ella Halikas . “Love you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️ going to make the best parents!!!”

“OH MY GOD SHUT UP,” wrote fellow SI Swimsuit model Summer Wilson . “OMG OMG TEXTING YOU!!!!!!!!!”

“Cannot wait to meet Baby K!!!😍,” piped in Haley Palve , while Vale Genta commented, “I’m yelling screaming crying SOOOO HAPPY.”

“this video is not for the weak,” chimed in DJ Millie . “😭😭😭😭 congrats you guys!”

“AHHHHHHHH!!!!! So so so beyond happy for you and your family 😭🥰🥰,” Emily Karlsson added. “congratulations❤️ going to be the most beautiful baby ever!!!”

“Crying! 😭😭😭😭 ally I’m so happy for you both, you’re going to be the best mama ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Alyssa Lynch .

“The video of you showing @erickendricks54 is my favorite thing on this planet 😂❤️,” said Helen Owen . “I AM CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN!!! Baby K!!!”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump at gym in impressive workout video

Hilary Swank won’t let her pregnancy slow her down. The actress, who is expecting twin babies in April, hit the gym on Friday for an impressive workout. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍,” Swank, 48, captioned a video on Instagram of herself exercising with a big smile on her face. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” she continued. The “Alaska Daily” star’s Instagram followers praised the post, with one joking, “Wow it’s like you have the strength of 3 people.” Singer Jewel, meanwhile, commented, “Amazing!! You look so good!” “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson echoed, “You are everything!” Swank announced in October 2022 that she and...
ALASKA STATE
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'

The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'

Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make...
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
457
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy