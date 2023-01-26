ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Dons Germany Military Shirt for Balenciaga Shopping Spree With New Wife

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy91G_0kSNbWF700
MEGA/GC Images/Getty

Kanye West has fully integrated his Nazi-sympathizing rhetoric into his wardrobe, donning a shirt carrying a callback to Nazi Germany for a late-night shopping spree with rumored new wife Bianca Censori. Despite being shunned by Balenciaga, West spent up a storm at the luxury fashion house’s Beverly Hills store on Wednesday, leaving with several bags worth of merch. According to TMZ’s photos and account of the occasion, he wore a shirt featuring an eagle with its head facing over its right shoulder, the symbol used by the Nazis prior to their adoption of the swastika. The symbol is still in use in the modern German Coat of Arms, though it has since been renamed the Bundesadler. Above the image on West’s shirt was the word “Bundeswehr,” a name for the German military. West and Balenciaga went their separate ways in October following one of his antisemitic tirades, just weeks after he opened their muddy SS23 Paris Fashion Week show.

Editor’s note: This article and headline were updated to note that the eagle symbol is still used by Germany.

Read it at TMZ

Comments / 7

Related
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
MALIBU, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To His New Wife On Dinner Date

Malibu, CA - Kanye West has made his first public appearance alongside his daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori as the trio dined together in Malibu over the weekend. According to Hollywood Life, paparazzi caught Kanye trailed by his Yeezy architect bride while heading to dinner at Malibu’s...
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
POPSUGAR

People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Lite 98.7

North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident

North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
In Style

Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher

"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Complex

Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes

Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy