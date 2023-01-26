Kanye Dons Germany Military Shirt for Balenciaga Shopping Spree With New Wife

MEGA/GC Images/Getty

Kanye West has fully integrated his Nazi-sympathizing rhetoric into his wardrobe, donning a shirt carrying a callback to Nazi Germany for a late-night shopping spree with rumored new wife Bianca Censori. Despite being shunned by Balenciaga, West spent up a storm at the luxury fashion house’s Beverly Hills store on Wednesday, leaving with several bags worth of merch. According to TMZ’s photos and account of the occasion, he wore a shirt featuring an eagle with its head facing over its right shoulder, the symbol used by the Nazis prior to their adoption of the swastika. The symbol is still in use in the modern German Coat of Arms, though it has since been renamed the Bundesadler. Above the image on West’s shirt was the word “Bundeswehr,” a name for the German military. West and Balenciaga went their separate ways in October following one of his antisemitic tirades, just weeks after he opened their muddy SS23 Paris Fashion Week show.

Editor’s note: This article and headline were updated to note that the eagle symbol is still used by Germany.

