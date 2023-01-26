Read full article on original website
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.
TFT’s biggest change to Hero Augments will alleviate player concerns in Patch 13.3
Riot Games’ autobattler Teamfight Tactics has had a reputation for having a responsive developer team. And now, a massive change coming in the game’s next patch has re-emphasized that truth. Hero Augments have been a pain point for players in what has been an otherwise well-received Set Eight...
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z island code: How to join the DBZ island
Fortnite has proven itself as the master of establishing brand deals that see some of the most popular characters and entertainment franchises in the game. Developer Epic Games has clearly had its eyes on anime crossovers in the last year with Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Dragan Ball Z Super all getting their own. The current Dragon Ball Z crossover comes with an Adventure Island in Creative.
Respawn pulls plug on Apex Mobile less than a year after its global release
The mobile version of Apex Legends is being shut down in a few months, less than a year after its initial release, Respawn Entertainment announced today. Today begins a 90-day window before the game is being sunset for good on May 1, the company revealed. In a blog post, Respawn explained the decision and also said there will be no refunds given for any purchases made in the game.
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.30
It’s been almost two weeks since Fortnite v23.20 dropped and after testing the new LAROI’s Party Starter Bundle and the Strange Transmissions quest pack, it’s time for us to move on. With the v23.30 update, we’re getting another collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. As we’re dusting...
All new Augments added in Fortnite v23.30 patch
The hot topic of the Fortnite v23.30 patch is the addition of Dragon Ball Super characters Piccolo and Son Gohan as skins to the store. But skins will not help you win games—Reality Augments will. And this update came with five new augments for players to explore and experiment with, including one that adds a new Mythic version of a pistol.
A VALORANT fan has created the perfect fiery agent select animation for Phoenix
Each VALORANT Agent has a unique ability or power that helps their team in certain situations. Some Agents can blind enemies with a flash, while others can throw smokes to provide cover for their team. The Agent selection animations offer a small glimpse into each Agent’s power, but they haven’t changed much since the game launched.
Artist shows what a League of Legends and Hades crossover would look like
Hades, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology, features a dark atmosphere and recognizable designs. As one of the most successful indie games of the last few years, it’s influenced a lot of artists in the video games community. It’s no surprise some League of Legends champions from the...
Best MTG Red Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Magic: The Gathering has given players exciting Limited formats over the past year and Phyrexia: All Will be One will look to continue that trend with its new mechanics and twist of older ones. Red is a well-rounded color in ONE Limited that centers around the new Equipment mechanic For...
Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing
The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three. In a post...
Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Limited All Will Be One cards tier-list
Here are the bombs to pick in Draft, Sealed, and prerelease. Including lands, there are a total of 85 Magic: The Gathering cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare in the Phrexia: All Will Be One set, with 12 that are bombs within the Limited Draft and Sealed formats.
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
How to fix ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ in MW2
Each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 major update aims to introduce new content to the game alongside fixing bugs and errors. While trying to fix previous glitches, new ones can pop up as new assets get added to the game. Errors like “Join failed because you are on a...
League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards
Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
Apex player re-enacts 300 scene to win ranked game
One Apex Legends player recently shared a clip in which they savagely kicked an entire team off a cliff to win a match, proving weapons aren’t needed for victory. Positioning plays a significant part in the final moments of an Apex match. A team that has the high ground or a more fortified position is almost always at an advantage, meaning the other players need to get creative to survive. One player showed that a kick can be more than enough to even the odds, especially when a team is near a cliff.
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
