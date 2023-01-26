ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA DraftKings Picks 1/26: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31

There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

How Nets' Yuta Watanabe has fared against Lakers' LeBron James in his career

Is Yuta Watanabe the "LeBron James Stopper"? No, he absolutely hasn't earned that nickname, but he has previously found some success against the four-time MVP. The Nets forward is one of the few NBA players who can claim an undefeated career record against the Lakers superstar after facing him in multiple regular season games. Watanabe has gone head-to-head with James twice, winning matchups in 2020 and 2021.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks

It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers vs. Knicks live score, results, highlights from LeBron James' return to Madison Square Garden

LeBron James will play inside of Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2020 when the Lakers face the Knicks on Tuesday night. The four-time MVP only participated in Los Angeles' home game against New York during the 2021-22 season, and he missed both matchups in 2020-21. James sat out Monday's contest against the Nets because of left ankle soreness, but he is expected to play on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'

A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy