Tennessee State

Tennessee Pharmacist ‘Incorrectly Testified’ on Lethal Injection Drugs

By Asta Hemenway
 5 days ago
REUTERS/Tennessee Department of Correction

Tennessee’s state attorney general’s office said that a state employee and a private-sector pharmacist who are in charge of the state’s lethal injection drugs “incorrectly testified” under oath that they were testing endotoxins, or bacterial contamination, in the drugs, according to the Associated Press. Last month, an independent report found the state has never completely tested the drugs since 2018, when it added a three-drug lethal injection protocol, according to AP. The Department of Correction fired its inspector general and a top attorney after the report came in December.

