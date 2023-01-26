ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley fine tunes criteria for $6M stimulus housing grants

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council has fine tuned criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals for housing made possible by $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The local elected body reiterated this week that federal dollars needed to be spent on projects to prevent homelessness and provide permanent housing for those in shelters or on the streets.

Proposals are due Feb. 10 and the city will be looking for projects that create “enduring solutions” for long-term housing and life stabilization. Proposals will be evaluated in March.

Top consideration will be given to applicants with prior successful projects, experience in implementing proposals and with operations.

The city will focus grants on proposals that:

Create new permanent units versus ongoing operations of existing units or creation of temporary units. Maximize the number of new units created.Provide a diverse range of units for individuals, groups, and families all within the same project.Provide affordable permanent housing units within market-rate projects in multiple locations.Help groups other than those who may be chronically homeless and who may not qualify for other types of assistance. These includes youth-oriented proposals, as well as those for seniors, people with mobility challenges, veterans, and individuals and families who have been priced out of housing. Demonstrate a plan for long-term sustainability once the city grant has been used. This includes leveraging additional grants or other funding sources.Focus on homeless prevention by targeting population groups most at risk. Create new services/projects within Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley is also prioritizing proposals that serve households below 80% Area Median Income, which is slightly over $60,000 for a local household. The most competitive applications will go one step farther and focus on households below 40% of AMI.

Under U.S. Department of Treasury rules, all ARP funds must be distributed by the end of 2024, and projects must be completed two years later.

The city offers an online application form, which comes with instructions, at www.SpokaneValley.org/grant/funding . For more information, contact Sara Farr via email at sfarr@spokanevalley.org or by phone at 509-720-5041.

