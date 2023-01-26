Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Hypebae
Nelly Furtado Teases Musical Comeback With Possible Madonna Collab
Nelly Furtado is back. The “Promiscuous” singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself in the recording studio, tagging Madonna in the caption, possibly hinting a future collab between the two. In the video, Madonna appears first, blowing a kiss to the camera as Timbaland‘s “Give...
Hypebae
Emma Myers Shares Her Thoughts on Wednesday Addams' Love Life for Season 2
Ever since Wednesday got renewed for Season 2 on Netflix, fans can’t help but wonder what direction the show will take. Emma Myers, who plays Enid, has a suggestion, involving Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega)’s love life. Myers was asked if she thinks Enid and Wednesday should have their...
Hypebae
Normani Stars as a Soul Singer in Season 2 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
If you’re a fan of The Proud Family, then you know it’s common for big musicians to guest-star on the show. For Season 2 of the reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Normani makes an appearance and lends her vocals to a fictional singer named Giselle, who is part of Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Uncle Bobby (Cedric the Entertainer)’s ’90s band called Boogie on the Beach.
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Hypebae
'The Batman Part II' Starring Robert Pattinson to Release in 2025
The Batman starring Robert Pattison is getting a sequel that’s releasing in late 2025. Additionally, it’s been confirmed the films will be part of a trilogy series under the newly branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ projects. “Matt [Reeves] is working on [The Batman - Part II], which he...
Hypebae
Artist Coyote Park Explores Queer Love and Entanglements in 'I Love You Like Mirrors Do'
On February 2, New York City‘s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art will host its opening ceremony for artist Coyote Park‘s solo show I Love You Like Mirrors Do. The first installment of the Interventions series, the Leslie-Lohman Museum and Park offer a fresh interpretation of the establishment’s 25,000 inspirational works. Park’s installment features photographs and a new film that explores their ”deep bonds – between loved ones, lands of origin, diasporas, and queer, trans and Indigenous kin,” read the exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Wakes up "The Block" With Full Fringe '70s Blowout
Jennifer Lopez is known to serve some of the most iconic hairstyles, but her recent reveal of a fringed blowout look raises the invisible stakes even higher. Lopez took to her Instagram in a three-part swipe through showing off her non-fussy fringe bangs that were cut into her expensive brunette locks. For 2023, this is a perfect swing for JLo as she has been in a full glamour/wedding stage promoting her new “Shotgun Wedding” film. The new eyebrow-grazing fringe for the star doesn’t skim on the lengths and delivers everything it needs to give in body and volume, making the entire look a 10/10. However, as this look was for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach, Lopez’s moment very well may be a wig, so please wait to get scissor happy.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls
Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Hypebae
Phoebe Dynevor Officially Leaves Bridgerton
Fans of Bridgerton will be said to learn that series regular, Phoebe Dynevor, won’t be returning to the period drama for its third season. Directed by Shonda Rhimes, Dynevor was the series’ main protagonist in the first season, playing the role of Daphne Basset. Her on-screen love interest, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings played by actor Regé-Jean Page, left the show after the first season, undoubtedly breaking hearts everywhere.
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
Comments / 0