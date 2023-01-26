ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Single's Inferno' Season 2: Nadine Still Sees Herself as a 'Nobody' After the Dating Series

By Gabriela Silva
The cast of Netflix ‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 has also met their wave of immense fame after the dating series. Fans have fallen head over heels for some of the cast and have their eyes peeled on the couples that left Inferno together . Among the cast, Lee Nadine has become a fan favorite during and after Single’s Inferno Season 2. With all eyes on her, Nadine explains whether the fame from the series has changed her life.

Lee Nadine at Harvard in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Nadine wowed fans with her background as a Harvard pre-med student

For Single’s Inferno Season 2, the creators and producers added a curveball with Nadine. Everyone soon noticed she was a Korean-American who switched between English and Korean. As the series went on, fans did their work and discovered her backstory before the grand reveal in the series. Nadine became a “boss” when she announced she 23-years-old and a pre-med student at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

To top it off, she plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon. She currently double majors in neuroscience and computer science. Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 were floored by her academic credentials. Her “boss” status went higher when she went on her Paradise date with Jin-young. On Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine revealed she has a military background , having spent a year in ROTC. Along with Harvard, she also applied to military colleges, with West Point being her top choice.

During the dating series, fans fell in love with Nadine and her character. She never competed with the other girls regarding the male contestants. The biggest example was when she kindly excused herself when Min-su interrupted her conversation with Jin-young. Fans were not upset when Nadine was left alone during the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale . They believed she deserved better.

Regarding the aftermath of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine has seen her fair share of fame. She has appeared in a few interviews, one of them with Elle Singapore. But has famed changed her?

Nadine’s goals for her future have not changed since ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

The cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 has done a lot of social media interactions since their time on the dating series. There have been many reports of fans running into Yoong-jae and Seo-eun while they were on a coffee date and fans visiting Se-jun at Ascottage. So-e has also received praise after learning she has appeared in many well-known Netflix K-dramas .

Nadine is still surprised by the attention she is receiving but still sees herself as a “nobody.” In an interview with Korea Now , she explains that she rarely goes out, but “when I do go out, people notice me and ask me for photos, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ I’m nobody. I appreciate all of them for coming up to me and talking to me because I love to say hi to everybody.”

Nadine says the love and support she has received is “overwhelming” but “in a good way.” Despite the success of Single’s Inferno Season 2 and her newfound popularity, Nadine’s life goal and career path have not changed.

“My passion in life lies in academia, medicine, and not necessarily being a celebrity or influencer. I think my life goals are in a different direction,” said Nadine. But she admits the outlook she has now about the series’ popularity is if people find inspiration from her story. In an Instagram Live with Dong-woo and Yoong-jae, it was revealed that Nadine has returned to Harvard.

Is Nadine dating after ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

Despite falling head over heels for the cast and who they are, fans are curious about their dating lives after Single’s Inferno Season 2. When it comes to Nadine, she was involved in a dating rumor with Han-bin before the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale . But in a recent interview with Elle Singapore, Nadine might have revealed she is not dating anyone from the series . She explained that the series’s editing cut out certain interactions with the other contestants that would have added “context” to her current relationships.

For now, Nadine has not revealed her current dating status. The decision to disclose their relationships is entirely up to the cast. Fans are aware that Yoong-jae has confirmed he has been dating Seo-eun since the end of the series, while Se-jun and So-e’s relationship is speculated to be a reality.

