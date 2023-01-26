Several new stores are coming to Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, according to The Dallas Morning News. The most significant addition is Joey, a Canadian-based restaurant that calls itself the ultimate in casual dining. The restaurant is going into the former location of Seasons 52, which closed earlier this month. The venue will undergo an $8.5 million renovation, according to state documents. Expected to open later this year, it will be the second Joey restaurant location in Texas, with the other one in Houston.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO